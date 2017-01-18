WRC »

Rallye Monte Carlo - Shakedown results

18 January 2017
The shakedown results for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo shakedown results (Top 15):

1. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2m 18.1s M
2. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 2m 22.3s WRC2
3. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2m 24.2s M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 2m 25.2s M
5. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 25.8s M
6. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 26.0s M
7. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 2m 26.6s M
8. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 26.9s M
9. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 2m 29.4s WRC2
10. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 2m 29.9s WRC2
11. Bryan Bouffier FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 2m 30.0s WRC2
12. Quentin Gilbert FRA Ford Fiesta R5 2m 31.6s WRC2
13. Quentin Giordano FRA Peugeot 208 T16 R5 2m 31.7s WRC2
14. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2m 32.4s M
15. Armin Kremer GER Baumschlager Skoda Fabia R5 2m 33.6s WRC2

Selected others

16. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 34.4s M
17. Andrea Crugnola ITA Ford Fiesta R5 2m 34.5s WRC2
18. Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 35.0s M
19. Giandomenico Basso ITA BRC Ford Fiesta R5 2m 35.2s WRC2
22. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 38.4s M

WRC2 shakedown results:

1. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 2m 22.3s WRC2
2. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 2m 29.4s WRC2
3. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 2m 29.9s WRC2

all times unofficial

