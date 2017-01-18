The shakedown results for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo shakedown results (Top 15):
1. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2m 18.1s
M
2. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 2m 22.3s
WRC2
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2m 24.2s
M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 2m 25.2s
M
5. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 25.8s
M
6. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 26.0s
M
7. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 2m 26.6s
M
8. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 26.9s
M
9. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 2m 29.4s
WRC2
10. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 2m 29.9s
WRC2
11. Bryan Bouffier
FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 2m 30.0s
WRC2
12. Quentin Gilbert
FRA Ford Fiesta R5 2m 31.6s
WRC2
13. Quentin Giordano
FRA Peugeot 208 T16 R5 2m 31.7s
WRC2
14. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 2m 32.4s
M
15. Armin Kremer
GER Baumschlager Skoda Fabia R5 2m 33.6s
WRC2
Selected others
16. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 34.4s
M
17. Andrea Crugnola
ITA Ford Fiesta R5 2m 34.5s
WRC2
18. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 35.0s
M
19. Giandomenico Basso
ITA BRC Ford Fiesta R5 2m 35.2s
WRC2
22. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 38.4s
M
WRC2 shakedown results:
1. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 2m 22.3s
WRC2
2. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 2m 29.4s
WRC2
3. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 2m 29.9s
WRC2
all times unofficial