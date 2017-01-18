WRC »

Ogier tops Rallye Monte Carlo Shakedown for M-Sport

18 January 2017
Sebastien Ogier has demonstrated his immediate adaptability to the new M-Sport Ford by topping the Rallye Monte Carlo shakedown.
Sebastien Ogier has demonstrated his immediate adaptability to the new M-Sport Ford by topping the Rallye Monte Carlo shakedown ahead of former team-mate Andreas Mikkelsen in his Skoda WRC-2 challenger.

With teams opting to conserve sets of tyres for the 2017 season opener, the Shakedown results are unlikely to provide a full picture of the pace each team holds with the new regulations as most drivers limited themselves to three or fewer runs on the Shakedown at Gap.

It didn't stop Ogier reclaiming his top spot, having won the event for the past three years, and was over four seconds clear of nearest rival and former Volkswagen team-mate Andreas Mikkelsen competing for Skoda in the WRC-2 category.

Ott Tanak ensured two M-Sport cars were in the top three ahead of Jari-Matti Latvala who debuted the all-new Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing squad as Hyundai's Hayden Paddon rounded out the top five.

Dani Sordo, Juho Hanninen and Thierry Neuville kept close company with the leaders, while it was a measured return to action for the factory Citroen drivers.

Irishman Craig Breen was the highest finisher for Citroen Abu Dhabi WRC with 16th overall, ahead of team-mates Stephane Lefebvre (18th) and Kris Meeke (22nd).

The 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo gets underway on Thursday 19th January with SS1 and SS2 starting at 20:14 local time.
by Haydn Cobb

