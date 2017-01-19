WRC »

Opening Rallye Monte Carlo stage cancelled

19 January 2017
Hayden Paddon's crash on the opening stage of the Rallye Monte Carlo forces organisers to cancel, with reports a spectator may have been hurt.
Opening Rallye Monte Carlo stage cancelled
Opening Rallye Monte Carlo stage cancelled
The first stage for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo has been cancelled following a crash for Hayden Paddon, which has reportedly involved a spectator.

Paddon was running fourth on the road and towards the end of the 21km Entrevaux when he ran wide, hit a bank and damaged the Hyundai i20 Coupe.

Though both Paddon and co-driver Jonathan Kennard were unhurt, with the car blocking the road it forced following drivers to stop, prompting organisers to cancel the stage altogether.

Of more concern, however, are reports a spectator may have been hurt, with Hyundai itself tweeting that a 'person was involved'. WRC itself hasn't commented on the reports.




Paddon's team-mate Thierry Neuville had been quickest of the three drivers through the stage, ahead of Sebastien Ogier and Dani Sordo.

In the meantime, the evening's action will resume with SS2 shortly, the Bayons – Breziers 25km test.

Tagged as: Sebastien Ogier , Dani Sordo , Hayden Paddon , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Hayden Paddon (NZL)-John Kennard (NZL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Sebastien Ogier - M-Sport Ford World Rally [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Sebastien Ogier - M-Sport Ford World Rally [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Hayden Paddon - Hyundai World Rally Team [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Sebastien Ogier - M-Sport Ford World Rally [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Dani Sordo - Hyundai World Rally Team [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Sebastien Ogier - M-Sport Ford World Rally [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Dani Sordo - Hyundai World Rally Team [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA) - Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen C3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Kris Meeke (GBR)-Paul Nagle (IRL) Citroen C3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Kris Meeke (GBR)-Paul Nagle (IRL) Citroen C3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Dani Sordo (ESP)-Marc Marti (ESP), Hyundai New i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
18.01.2017 - Shakedown, Dani Sordo (ESP)-Marc Marti (ESP), Hyundai New i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 