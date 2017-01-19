Opening Rallye Monte Carlo stage cancelled

The first stage for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo has been cancelled following a crash for Hayden Paddon, which has reportedly involved a spectator.
Paddon was running fourth on the road and towards the end of the 21km Entrevaux when he ran wide, hit a bank and damaged the Hyundai i20 Coupe.
Though both Paddon and co-driver Jonathan Kennard were unhurt, with the car blocking the road it forced following drivers to stop, prompting organisers to cancel the stage altogether.
Of more concern, however, are reports a spectator may have been hurt, with Hyundai itself tweeting that a 'person was involved'. WRC itself hasn't commented on the reports.
Paddon's team-mate Thierry Neuville had been quickest of the three drivers through the stage, ahead of Sebastien Ogier and Dani Sordo.
In the meantime, the evening's action will resume with SS2 shortly, the Bayons – Breziers 25km test.