WRC »

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Neuville stretches lead over Ogier

21 January 2017
Thierry Neuville out paces Sebastien Ogier over the first loop of stages on leg three of the Rallye Monte Carlo to increase his overall lead
Neuville stretches lead over Ogier
Rallye Monte-Carlo: Neuville stretches lead over Ogier
Thierry Neuville has increased his lead over Sebastien Ogier in the Rallye Monte Carlo to more than a minute following the first loop of stages on leg three.

The Belgian has steadily increased his leading margin over the course of the event, even if he started the day under a renewed threat from Ogier as the Frenchman climbed to second with a strong run of stages towards the end of day two.

However, Hyundai's Neuville was faster than Ogier in both SS9 and SS10 to increase his advantage over the M-Sport Ford driver from 45secs to 1m 00.7s with only three more stages remaining today.

Behind Ogier, his team-mate Ott Tanak lost ground in the fight for second after suffering gearshift issues but remains only 12secs adrift of the position and well placed for a podium with fourth place man Jari-Matti Latvala 1m 38secs further behind in the new Toyota Yaris.

Dani Sordo and Craig Breen continue to fight over fifth place, the latter edging ahead through SS9 only to drop back behind in SS10 after a communication issue with his pace notes meant he had to take caution in the icier final section.

Andreas Mikkelsen continues to dominate the WRC2 in his Skoda Fabia, though he is close to being overhauled for seventh overall by a charging Elfyn Evans. The Welshman – who lost five minutes with issues at the start of leg two - was third quickest through SS9 before topping the timesheets in SS10 in the DMACK Ford Fiesta, putting him 27secs adrift of the former VW works driver.

Having crashed out of the rally on leg two, Kris Meeke is out again after stopping with technical issues in the Citroen C3 in SS10, while Juho Hanninen is underway again and setting competitive times.

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , Dani Sordo , VW , Citroën , Andreas Mikkelsen , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Thierry Neuville - Hyundai World Rally Team [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Thierry Neuville - Hyundai World Rally Team [credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
WRC Drivers 2017
WRC Drivers 2017
Andrea CRUGNOLA (ITA) - Michele FERRARA (ITA) FORD FIESTA
Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJOBERG (SWE) CITROEN DS3
Yoann BONATO (FRA) - Benjamin BOULLOUD (FRA) CITROEN DS3
Yoann BONATO (FRA) - Benjamin BOULLOUD (FRA) CITROEN DS3
Yoann BONATO (FRA) - Benjamin BOULLOUD (FRA) CITROEN DS3
Yoann BONATO (FRA) - Benjamin BOULLOUD (FRA) CITROEN DS3
Yoann BONATO (FRA) - Benjamin BOULLOUD (FRA) CITROEN DS3
Quentin GILBERT (FRA) - Renaud JAMOUL (BEL) HYUNDAI i20
Quentin GILBERT (FRA) - Renaud JAMOUL (BEL) HYUNDAI i20
Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 