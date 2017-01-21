WRC »

Rallye Monte Carlo - Leaderboard after SS12 (Top 15)

21 January 2017
The top 15 leaderboard for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo after SS12, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo leaderboard after SS12 (Top 15):

1. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2h 38.43.7s M
2. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +51.1s M
3. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +1m 29.8s M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +3m 04.1s M
5. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3m 43.1s M
6. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +4m 21.6s
8. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +8m 16.9s M
7. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +9m 21.6s WRC2
9. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +12m 31.3s WRC2
10. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +14m 33.8 s WRC2
11. Bryan Bouffier FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +14m 34.2s WRC2
12. Stephane Lefebvre IRL Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +16m 42.6s M
13. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +17m 51.0s WRC2
14. Quentin Gilbert FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +18m 36.2s WRC2
15. Olivier Burri SUI Ford Fiesta R5 +22m 26.3s WRC2

WRC2 standings after SS12 (Top 3):

1. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 2h 46.33.4 WRC2
2. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +3m 10.0s WRC2
3. Bryan Bouffier FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +5m 12.9s WRC2

Notable retirements

SS10 Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical M *
SS5 Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Off M *
SS2 Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical M *
SS1 Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident M

* Restarted

M denotes Manufacturer entry

all times unofficial

