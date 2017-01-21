The top 15 leaderboard for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo after SS12, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo leaderboard after SS12 (Top 15):
1. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2h 38.43.7s
M
2. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +51.1s
M
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +1m 29.8s
M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +3m 04.1s
M
5. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3m 43.1s
M
6. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +4m 21.6s
8. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +8m 16.9s
M
7. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +9m 21.6s
WRC2
9. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +12m 31.3s
WRC2
10. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +14m 33.8 s
WRC2
11. Bryan Bouffier
FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +14m 34.2s
WRC2
12. Stephane Lefebvre
IRL Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +16m 42.6s
M
13. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +17m 51.0s
WRC2
14. Quentin Gilbert
FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +18m 36.2s
WRC2
15. Olivier Burri
SUI Ford Fiesta R5 +22m 26.3s
WRC2
WRC2 standings after SS12 (Top 3):
1. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 2h 46.33.4
WRC2
2. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +3m 10.0s
WRC2
3. Bryan Bouffier
FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +5m 12.9s
WRC2
Notable retirements
SS10 Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical
M *
SS5 Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Off
M *
SS2 Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical
M *
SS1 Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident
M
* Restarted
M denotes Manufacturer entry
all times unofficial