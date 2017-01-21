Neuville plays safe as Ogier trims lead

Thierry Neuville has maintained his healthy advantage over Sebastien Ogier in the Rallye Monte Carlo after opting to take a cautious approach through the afternoon's loop.With only one stage remaining on leg three – and only five stages of the rally to go – Neuville saw his lead trimmed by almost ten seconds thorough SS11 and SS12, though M-Sport Ford driver Ogier remains 51secs adrift his Hyundai rival.Ott Tanak has slipped back in his pursuit of second place having spent the day battling time-sapping gearshift issues, though he has maintained a 90secs margin back to fourth place man Jari-Matti Latvala, who in turn is 40secs clear of fifth place Dani Sordo.Having traded positions earlier in the day, Sordo is now a comfortable 38secs ahead of Craig Breen in the 2016 specification Citroen DS3.The day's big winner, however, was Elfyn Evans after he picked up two stage wins on both runs through La Batie Monsaleon – Faye. As well as moving the Welshman back to seventh at the expense of WRC2 leader Andreas Mikkelsen, the successes mark the first-ever fastest stage times for a DMACK tyre shod car on asphalt.Following technical issues on SS10, Kris Meeke has restarted for a second time.Just one stage on leg three remains this afternoon, the 25km Bayons test