WRC »

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Ogier closes on win as Tanak hits problems

22 January 2017
Sebastien Ogier is just two stages away from Monte Carlo Rally victory but problems for Ott Tanak lift Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala into second.
Ogier closes on win as Tanak hits problems
Rallye Monte-Carlo: Ogier closes on win as Tanak hits problems
Sebastien Ogier is just one stage away from marking his M-Sport Ford debut with a victory on the Rallye Monte Carlo but the podium fight has been re-ignited after Ott Tanak hit problems and dropped to third.

Having assumed the lead of the event at the end of leg three after long-time leader Thierry Neuville slumped down the order after making a mistake and suffering damage, Ogier could afford to take it easy over the first two stages of the day to protect his plus-minute advantage.

Regardless, his cause has been aided by closest rival and M-Sport team-mate Tanak suffering engine problems through SS14.

Though Tanak struggles persevered through the stage at a loss of 12secs, he'd be forced to conduct repairs between he stages. Whilst the Estonian would get going again in SS15 he would lose 90secs to the pace setter and a further 50secs for arriving at the start of the stage five minutes late

His misfortunate means Jari-Matti Latvala is up to second place in the new Toyota Yaris, the Finn well placed to secure a superb result for the returning manufacturer now half a minute clear of the Ford driver.

However, Tanak's hopes of reaching the end of the rally have been assisted by SS16 being cancelled due to spectator overcrowding. It comes after a spectator was killed on the first day of action following an accident for Hayden Paddon.

It means Dani Sordo and Craig Breen in fourth and fifth face a challenge to claw Tanak back in the fight for third place even if he is ailing.

A strong start to the day for Sordo – including the fastest time in SS14 – has seen him sneak back ahead of Breen, but the pair remain split by just two seconds with Tanak 34secs up the road.

Elsewhere, Elfyn Evans continues to set impressive stage times in the DMACK Ford Fiesta but is now in a lonely sixth place, the Welshman instead focused on tyre choice for the concluding Power Stage.

Similarly, former leader Neuville was back up to speed but is now only likely to get as high as 15th following his SS13 disaster. The Belgian was leading by almost a minute when a slight wide moment in the final stage of day three caused him to clip a kerb and damage his suspension.

Like Sordo, Stephane Lefebvre was a first-time stage winner on the rally with the quickest run through SS15, the Citroen C3 driver 11th now just 38secs now shy of ninth with just two WRC2 cars ahead.

Andreas Mikkelsen remains on course for WRC2 glory in the Skoda Fabia, the Norwegian 3mins 23secs clear of second place man Jan Kopecky.

Tagged as: m-sport , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Andreas Mikkelsen , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , Ott Tanak
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
21.01.2017 - Ott Tanak (EAU)- Raigo Molder (EST), FORD FIESTA WRC, M-SPORT WORLD RALLY TEAM
21.01.2017 - Yves Matton (BEL) General Manager, CitroÃ«n Racing.
21.01.2017 - Yves Matton (BEL) General Manager, CitroÃ«n Racing.
21.01.2017 - Nicolas RENCHET (FRA) - CÃ©dric AMOROS (FRA) PEUGEOT 208
21.01.2017 - Marc DESSI (MCO) - Vanessa DESSI (MCO) PEUGEOT 208
21.01.2017 - Pontus TIDEMAND (SWE) - Jonas ANDERSSON (SWE) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT II
21.01.2017 - Pontus TIDEMAND (SWE) - Jonas ANDERSSON (SWE) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT II
21.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
21.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
21.01.2017 - Andrea CRUGNOLA (ITA) - Michele FERRARA (ITA) FORD FIESTA
21.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
21.01.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJOBERG (SWE) CITROEN DS3
21.01.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJOBERG (SWE) CITROEN DS3
21.01.2017 - Jan KOPECKY (CZE) - Pavel DRESLER (CZE) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
21.01.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
21.01.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
21.01.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
21.01.2017 - Gabriele NOBERASCO (ITA) - Daniele MICHI (ITA) ABARTH 124

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 