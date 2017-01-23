WRC »

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Ogier: Rallye Monte Carlo win a confidence builder

23 January 2017
Sebastien Ogier has hailed his fourth consecutive Rallye Monte Carlo victory as one of his most difficult challenges in his WRC career.
Ogier: Rallye Monte Carlo win a confidence builder
Rallye Monte-Carlo: Ogier: Rallye Monte Carlo win a confidence builder
Sebastien Ogier has hailed his fourth consecutive Rallye Monte Carlo victory as one of his most difficult challenges in his WRC career after battling back from an off to take full advantage of a Thierry Neuville slip to seal the win.

After a mistake on SS3 dropped him almost a minute off the pace of Neuville, Ogier was able to recover and pounce when a small error on the final stage of day three saw the Hyundai Motorsport driver tumble out of contention.

In truth, the defending WRC champion was aided further when nearest rival and M-Sport Ford team-mate Ott Tanak suffered an engine problem late on which ultimately denied the British squad a historic 1-2 with Jari-Matti Latvala storming to second place for the returning Toyota.

After a rollercoaster event at the Monte, Ogier has remarked at M-Sport's ability to finish on a high given his limited testing time and is aiming to build about the result for the 2017 season.

“I feel really great. It always feels good to win at Rallye Monte-Carlo, but this year we had one of the most difficult challenges we have ever had,” Ogier said. “We had to contend with some really demanding conditions and also had a new car and a new team – it's really incredible.

“We joined the team only a month ago and have only had a couple of days in the car so far. Of course we know that anything can happen at this event, but I really thought that we would be lacking the necessary preparation to challenge for victory this weekend.

“To be on the top-step of the podium, I'm very happy and so happy for the whole team who really deserve this. We could never have won if they had not given us a good car, so congratulations to them. We still have some work to do, but we have started in the best possible way. I'm looking forward to the next events and there is nothing that does not allow me to be confident.”

The victory marked M-Sport Ford's first WRC win since 2012 while it extended Ogier's personal victory run at the Monte to four-in-a-row, counting the past three years with Volkswagen.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: m-sport , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Ogier , volkswagen , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , ERC
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
22.01.2017 - SÃ©bastien Ogier (FRA) - Julien Ingrassia (FRA) FORD FIESTA WRC, M-SPORT WORLD RALLY TEAM, race winner
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
22.01.2017 - Quentin GILBERT (FRA) - Renaud JAMOUL (BEL) HYUNDAI i20
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - 2nd place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - 2nd place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - 2nd place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA) - Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen C3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA) - Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen C3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA) - Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen C3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 