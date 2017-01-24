WRC »

Disappointed Neuville keen to focus on Monte positives

24 January 2017
Thierry Neuville moves on from the disappointment of missing out on Monte Carlo Rally glory after a minor but damaging mistake on day three.
Thierry Neuville has vowed to take the positives away from his performance on the Rallye Monte Carlo after a minor mistake cost him an almost certain victory for Hyundai.

Neuville raced into the lead on the opening night of action and would steadily increase his lead over the ensuing two days to be leading by almost minute towards the end of day three.

However, the Belgian would scupper his hopes with a brief off on SS13, enough to damage his suspension and plummet down the overall order to an eventual 15th.

A bitter disappointment for a driver that would notch up six stage wins from the 15 contested – including the concluding Power Stage test -, though Neuville was upset to come away from the opener largely empty-handed he was otherwise impressed by the pace of his i20 Coupe.

“I am very disappointed,” he said, “more so for the team to be honest because they've worked so hard. We wanted to bring home the win for all of them but unfortunately it's not to be this time.”

“The pace we have shown this weekend has been exceptional so let's see what we can salvage on Sunday.

“We wanted to push hard in the Power Stage and to pick up some points. then we could see the snow was falling, we knew it would be tricky but thankfully we did enough. It's a consolation for what we missed out on this weekend.”

