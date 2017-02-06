WRC »

Rally Sweden: Ogier staying modest despite ‘dream’ Ford start

6 February 2017
Sebastien Ogier says a 'dream' win on his M-Sport Ford debut in Monte Carlo shouldn't be used to raise expectations for round two in Sweden.
Ogier staying modest despite ‘dream’ Ford start
Rally Sweden: Ogier staying modest despite ‘dream’ Ford start
Sebastien Ogier maintains a mere podium on this weekend's Rally Sweden would continue to 'surpass all expectations' despite the four-time champion kicking off his tenure at M-Sport Ford in style with victory in Monte Carlo.

The Frenchman made his much anticipated debut with Malcolm Wilson's M-Sport World Rally Team on the Monte event and instantly proved competitive to run second initially before inheriting the lead and ultimately the win when long-time front runner Thierry Neuville damaged his Hyundai and lost time.

However, despite the relatively familiar outcome for Ogier – who has now won 39 WRC events since his debut in 2008 -, he insists the result was beyond expectations and shouldn't raise expectations further ahead of round two on the snow in Sweden.

“We had a dream start to the season at Rallye Monte-Carlo, but we can't let that distract us,” he said. “There is still a lot of work to do and Rally Sweden is a truly unique event.

“It's an event that I really enjoy and we reach incredible speeds on the snow and ice – something that will only increase with the new cars this year. That means that there are no margins for error and you have to be very precise. There are often just a handful of seconds separating each competitor, so every second really does count.

“If we can secure another podium result next week, it would be a fantastic start and surpass all of our expectations this early in the year. I see no reason why we can't be quietly confident of that, but at the same time it will require a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

“We've not yet seen everyone's true potential, and I'm expected a very exciting and very close-fought Rally Sweden.”

Ogier's win on the Monte Carlo Rally was the first for M-Sport Ford since Jari-Matti Latvala's win on the Rally GB in 2012.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net

Tagged as: m-sport , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Malcolm Wilson , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
21.01.2017 - Sebastien Ogier (FRA) - Julien Ingrassia (FRA) FORD FIESTA WRC, M-SPORT WORLD RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - (L-R) Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
22.01.2017 - (L-R) Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
22.01.2017 - Pontus TIDEMAND (SWE) - Jonas ANDERSSON (SWE) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT II
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
22.01.2017 - Quentin GILBERT (FRA) - Renaud JAMOUL (BEL) HYUNDAI i20
22.01.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 