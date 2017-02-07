WRC »

Meeke: Rallye Monte Carlo off knocked my confidence

7 February 2017
Kris Meeke says he heads into Rally Sweden with his confidence off kilter but feels the weather conditions will play a bigger role.
Kris Meeke says he heads into Rally Sweden with his confidence off kilter and believes unpredictable weather and conditions could dictate the winner of the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

The factory Citroen driver frustratingly failed to finish the 2017 season opener last month after crashing out on SS4 from a prospective podium place and is keen to make amends in Sweden.

Meeke concedes he won't be heading into Rally Sweden full of confidence after his off last month but feels a stronger factor in his chances for a successful event in Sweden depend upon the weather conditions.

"After a disappointing Monte-Carlo, both for me and the team as a whole, it's difficult to feel fully confident coming into Rally Sweden,” Meeke said. “We have learned the lessons from the opening round and we'll come back stronger at the upcoming events. It's a long season.

“I'm happy to be back at one of my favourite rallies. In theory, I come here aiming to win, but we know that everyone's performance level will depend in large part on the weather conditions.

“If it snows before the rally, my starting position for the first leg will be ideal. On the other hand, if we have a mild spell that melts the ice, then my chances would be reduced. We'll do our very best."

After recovering from a rally-ruining issue 12 months ago in Sweden to finish outside the points, Meeke's 2015 result at Rally Sweden remains his strongest showing when he claimed seventh place overall.

Last year's Rally Sweden saw its stages slashed due to unusually warm weather which had melted the snow and ice and posed a danger to both cars and roads.
by Haydn Cobb

