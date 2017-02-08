WRC »

Neuville primed after ‘ultimate disappointment’ at Monte

8 February 2017
Thierry Neuville says he's aiming to right the wrongs suffered at the season opening Rallye Monte Carlo with a victory charge in Sweden.
Thierry Neuville says he's aiming to right the wrongs suffered at the season opening Rallye Monte Carlo with a victory charge in Sweden and is buoyed by initial promise from his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC machine.

The Belgian driver had built a healthy lead towards the end of day three at the Monte but his hopes were punctured by a small off on SS13 which damaged his suspension to drop him down to 15th place.

Despite his frustrations Neuville has taken confidence from seven stage wins in total at Rallye Monte Carlo, including the Power Stage where he clawed back five bonus points, and is keen to get his 2017 on track with victory in Sweden.

“With the snow, the tyres and the high speeds, a lot of experience is necessary to mount a challenge, but I'm confident having competed here on many occasions,” Neuville said. “We have had some good results in previous years. We are looking forward to trying to build upon those with even more success – particularly after the promise and ultimate disappointment of Monte Carlo.

“Rally Sweden is a unique event on the calendar, as it is the only event where the cars are fitted with proper studded tyres on the snow for the duration of the rally. Also it is one of the fastest rallies of the season, with the average speeds through some of the stages higher than anywhere else that we'll see this season.”

Neuville's best effort in Sweden saw him finish runner-up in 2015 for Hyundai but last year the Belgian endured a disappointing event after a technical problem.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Neuville , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
