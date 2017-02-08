Latvala out to build on ‘surprise’ Toyota debut

Jari-Matti Latvala has played down Toyota's hopes of securing another podium on this weekend's Rally Sweden after the Finn claimed the 'nice surprise' of a second place on the Monte Carlo Rally.The manufacturer's Yaris WRC made its much anticipated debut in Monte Carlo, showing solid pace in the hands of both Latvala and especially Juho Hanninen, who ran inside the top three early on before crashing out of the event.Latvala, meanwhile, would enjoy a trouble-free rally to benefit from a high attrition rate as he ascended to an eventual second place finish behind former VW team-mate Sebastien Ogier.Labelling the podium as a 'nice surprise' in Toyota's first WRC event since 1999, Latvala is keen to build on that strong opening for the team but urges caution that such results won't be easy to repeat on the snow this weekend.“I have some very nice memories of Sweden as this was my first rally win, back in 2008, but the circumstances are very different now!“I did some snow testing before Christmas with the Yaris WRC and last week as well: even in that short time there have been some big improvements in the car and the whole team, which is the main aim as our target more than anything else this year is just to keep getting better.“The result in Monte was a very nice surprise but I don't think it's realistic to expect the same in Sweden: we need to remember that this is still a completely new team and brand new project.“So far the temperature in Sweden seems to be quite warm, so we could find conditions similar to previous years, which are never easy. I hope we get some nice minus degrees soon, as that will provide the best show for everyone.”