Ostberg surprise leader at Rally Sweden shakedown

9 February 2017
Mads Ostberg has taken the charge to his WRC rivals at Rally Sweden by setting the fastest time in the shakedown.
Mads Ostberg has taken the charge to his WRC rivals at Rally Sweden by setting the fastest time in the shakedown, edging nearest contender Craig Breen by one-tenth of a second.

The Norwegian driver secured a privateer M-Sport Ford deal last month to expand Martin Prokop's squad into a two-car attack for 2017 and immediately looked on the pace with a top shakedown time of 4m 11.6s.

Breen in the factory Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC machine narrowly missed out in second but ahead of Hyundai's Hayden Paddon and team-mate Kris Meeke.

Dani Sordo was the initial leader in his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC with a 4m 14.0s but was unable to trump his personal best which saw him slip to fifth overall. The Spaniard's team-mate Thierry Neuville, who agonisingly missed out on victory at Rallye Monte Carlo last month, claimed sixth ahead of DMACK M-Sport Ford's Elfyn Evans.

Ott Tanak grabbed eighth overall as Stephane Lefebvre and Jari-Matti Latvala rounded out the top ten in the shakedown in Sweden.

Rallye Monte Carlo winner Sebastien Ogier eased into the event in his M-Sport Ford down in 17th overall – almost 20 seconds off of Ostberg.

Rally Sweden's SS1 gets underway on Thursday night with the 1.9km SSS Karlstad 1.

