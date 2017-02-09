Rally Sweden - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS1 (Top 15)

The top 15 Day 1 results for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS1 (Top 15):
1. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 1m 34.1s
M
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.6s
M
3. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.7s
M
4. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.8s
M
5. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.9s
M
6. Mads Ostberg
NOR OneBetJipoCar Ford Fiesta RS WRC +1.2s
RC1
7. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2.0s
M
8. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2.1s
M
9. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +2.1s
M
10.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +2.4s
WRC2
11. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3.2s
M
12. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +3.4s
WRC2
13. Henning Solberg
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +3.4s
RC2
14. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3.6s
RC1
15. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3.6s
M
Selected others
16. Eyvind Brynildsen
NOR Adapta Motorsport Ford Fiesta R5 +4.0s
WRC2
22. Lorenzo Bertelli
ITA FWRT s.r.l Ford Fiesta RS WRC +7.0s
RC1
23. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +7.0s
WRC2
24. Valeriy Gorban
UKR Eurolmap WRT Mini Cooper WRC +7.1s
RC1
WRC2 results:
1.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 1m 36.5s
WRC2
2. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +1.0s
WRC2
3. Eyvind Brynildsen
NOR Ford Fiesta R5 +1.6s
WRC2
all times unofficial