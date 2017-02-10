WRC »

Rally Sweden: Latvala noses ahead on first Rally Sweden loop

10 February 2017
Jari-Matti Latvala puts Toyota out front following the first loop of stages on the Rally Sweden.
Latvala noses ahead on first Rally Sweden loop
Rally Sweden: Latvala noses ahead on first Rally Sweden loop
Latvala noses ahead on first Rally Sweden loop

Jari-Matti Latvala has taken an early lead in the Rally Sweden for World Rally Championship returnees Toyota as the snow-based event got underway with the first morning of stages.

Though Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was quickest on two of the morning's three stages, Latvala – who was quickest on Thursday night's opening stage – would top SS4 by eight seconds over the Belgian would earn him a slender 3.9secs lead with four stages remaining on Friday.

An impressive opener for the new Yaris – which made its WRC debut on the Monte Carlo Rally -, though Neuville is chasing hard in second, Kris Meeke is already 18secs adrift in third position for Citroen, with Sebastien Ogier making it four manufacturers inside the top four in the M-Sport Ford.

Ott Tanak rounded out the top five in the second of the Fiestas, ahead of shakedown pace setter Mads Ostberg, the privateer Ford driver running sixth on his return to the series.

Behind him, Dani Sordo runs seventh ahead of Citroen's Craig Breen, Juho Hanninen in the second of the Toyota's and Hayden Paddon rounding out the top ten.

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
21.01.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
Mads Ostberg, OneBetJipoCar Ford Fiesta, WRC [Credit: Mads Ostberg]
22.01.2017 - (L-R) Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
22.01.2017 - (L-R) Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
22.01.2017 - Pontus TIDEMAND (SWE) - Jonas ANDERSSON (SWE) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT II
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
22.01.2017 - Quentin GILBERT (FRA) - Renaud JAMOUL (BEL) HYUNDAI i20
22.01.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 