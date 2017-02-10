Latvala noses ahead on first Rally Sweden loop

Latvala noses ahead on first Rally Sweden loopJari-Matti Latvala has taken an early lead in the Rally Sweden for World Rally Championship returnees Toyota as the snow-based event got underway with the first morning of stages.Though Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was quickest on two of the morning's three stages, Latvala – who was quickest on Thursday night's opening stage – would top SS4 by eight seconds over the Belgian would earn him a slender 3.9secs lead with four stages remaining on Friday.An impressive opener for the new Yaris – which made its WRC debut on the Monte Carlo Rally -, though Neuville is chasing hard in second, Kris Meeke is already 18secs adrift in third position for Citroen, with Sebastien Ogier making it four manufacturers inside the top four in the M-Sport Ford.Ott Tanak rounded out the top five in the second of the Fiestas, ahead of shakedown pace setter Mads Ostberg, the privateer Ford driver running sixth on his return to the series.Behind him, Dani Sordo runs seventh ahead of Citroen's Craig Breen, Juho Hanninen in the second of the Toyota's and Hayden Paddon rounding out the top ten.