WRC »

Neuville stays clear as Tanak sweeps stage wins

11 February 2017
Thierry Neuville has extended his overnight lead to over half a minute on Jari-Matti Latvala as Ott Tanak cements third place.
Neuville stays clear as Tanak sweeps stage wins
Neuville stays clear as Tanak sweeps stage wins
Thierry Neuville has extended his overnight lead at Rally Sweden to over half a minute on Jari-Matti Latvala as Ott Tanak cements third place with a hat-trick of stage wins on the morning of day three.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver steered clear of danger over the opening three stages of day three to remain top and has opened up his lead on Latvala to 32.8 seconds at the end of SS11 Vargasen 1.

Despite not putting a wheel wrong, Latvala was unable to match the unflustered consistency from Neuville and has one stage fewer to claw back the time deficit after SS12 Knon 2 was cancelled by organisers under safety recommendations from the FIA due to high speeds produced by the 2017 WRC machines this morning on the same route.

Behind the top two, M-Sport Ford duo Tanak and Sebastien Ogier tussled for the final rostrum spot with the Estonian easing his advantage over the four-time WRC champion to 14.2 seconds thanks to his hat-trick of stage wins, on top of his SS8 Torsby 1 win last night.

Despite struggling with conditions Kris Meeke has held on to his top five place for the factory Citroen effort with a sizeable gap between Dani Sordo in the second Hyundai.

Craig Breen holds a comfortable seventh place over DMACK Ford's Elfyn Evans with Stephane Lefebvre pinching ninth from a fading Hayden Paddon who has slipped from sixth to tenth this morning after losing power steering in his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.

In WRC2, Skoda's Pontus Tidemand continues to provide cheer for the home crowd with the Swedish star over a minute in the lead from Teemu Suninen.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Elfyn Evans , Neuville , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
20.01.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Sweden [Credit: Hyundai]
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Robert BLOMBERG (SWE) - Lars ANDERSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Simone Tempestini (ITA)-Giovanni Bernacchini (ITA), CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Takamoto KATSUTA (JPN) - Marko SALMINEN (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Tommi MÃ¤kinen Racing
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Radik SHAYMIEV (RUS) - Maxim TSVETKOV (RUS) Ford Fiesta R5, TAIF Motorsport
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 