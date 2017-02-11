Neuville stays clear as Tanak sweeps stage wins

Thierry Neuville has extended his overnight lead at Rally Sweden to over half a minute on Jari-Matti Latvala as Ott Tanak cements third place with a hat-trick of stage wins on the morning of day three.The Hyundai Motorsport driver steered clear of danger over the opening three stages of day three to remain top and has opened up his lead on Latvala to 32.8 seconds at the end of SS11 Vargasen 1.Despite not putting a wheel wrong, Latvala was unable to match the unflustered consistency from Neuville and has one stage fewer to claw back the time deficit after SS12 Knon 2 was cancelled by organisers under safety recommendations from the FIA due to high speeds produced by the 2017 WRC machines this morning on the same route.Behind the top two, M-Sport Ford duo Tanak and Sebastien Ogier tussled for the final rostrum spot with the Estonian easing his advantage over the four-time WRC champion to 14.2 seconds thanks to his hat-trick of stage wins, on top of his SS8 Torsby 1 win last night.Despite struggling with conditions Kris Meeke has held on to his top five place for the factory Citroen effort with a sizeable gap between Dani Sordo in the second Hyundai.Craig Breen holds a comfortable seventh place over DMACK Ford's Elfyn Evans with Stephane Lefebvre pinching ninth from a fading Hayden Paddon who has slipped from sixth to tenth this morning after losing power steering in his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.In WRC2, Skoda's Pontus Tidemand continues to provide cheer for the home crowd with the Swedish star over a minute in the lead from Teemu Suninen.