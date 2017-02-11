Rally Sweden stage cancelled on safety grounds

.@RallySweden SS12 Kron 2 has been cancelled on safety grounds recommended by the FIA - sounds like cars were going TOO fast on first loop! — Crash.Net (@CRASH_NET) February 11, 2017

Rally Sweden organisers have been forced to bin SS12 Kron 2 under safety recommendations from the FIA after cars were considered to be going too fast through the route on the first loop this morning.Despite SS9 Kron 1, the first run of the route, being completed trouble-free the high speeds from the new WRC machines has sparked fears from organisers regarding safety concerns for spectators and drivers.Stage winner Ott Tanak finished SS9 with an average speed of 137.8kph, the fastest average speed of any stage so far at Rally Sweden, and with speeds expected to increase this afternoon with drivers more familiar and confident on the stage organisers have opted to abort the second run of the 31.60km stage.For 2017, the WRC regulations were opened up to produce faster and more aggressive-looking cars which is thought to have also been a consideration behind the cancellation of SS12.SS13 Hagfors 2 will restart today's action with leader Thierry Neuville holding a 32.8s advantage over Jari-Matti Latvala.Last year, Rally Sweden saw a number of stages slashed from its itinerary due to warm conditions which melted snow and ice and make road conditions unsafe on studded tyres. This year ice and snow has been plentiful.