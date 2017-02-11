WRC »

Rally Sweden stage cancelled on safety grounds

11 February 2017
Rally Sweden organisers have binned SS12 on FIA safety recommendations after cars were considered to be going too fast through the route.
Rally Sweden stage cancelled on safety grounds
Rally Sweden stage cancelled on safety grounds
Rally Sweden organisers have been forced to bin SS12 Kron 2 under safety recommendations from the FIA after cars were considered to be going too fast through the route on the first loop this morning.

Despite SS9 Kron 1, the first run of the route, being completed trouble-free the high speeds from the new WRC machines has sparked fears from organisers regarding safety concerns for spectators and drivers.

Stage winner Ott Tanak finished SS9 with an average speed of 137.8kph, the fastest average speed of any stage so far at Rally Sweden, and with speeds expected to increase this afternoon with drivers more familiar and confident on the stage organisers have opted to abort the second run of the 31.60km stage.

For 2017, the WRC regulations were opened up to produce faster and more aggressive-looking cars which is thought to have also been a consideration behind the cancellation of SS12.




SS13 Hagfors 2 will restart today's action with leader Thierry Neuville holding a 32.8s advantage over Jari-Matti Latvala.

Last year, Rally Sweden saw a number of stages slashed from its itinerary due to warm conditions which melted snow and ice and make road conditions unsafe on studded tyres. This year ice and snow has been plentiful.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Jari-Matti Latvala , Rally Sweden , Thierry Neuville
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Sweden [Credit: Hyundai]
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Robert BLOMBERG (SWE) - Lars ANDERSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Simone Tempestini (ITA)-Giovanni Bernacchini (ITA), CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Takamoto KATSUTA (JPN) - Marko SALMINEN (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Tommi MÃ¤kinen Racing
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Radik SHAYMIEV (RUS) - Maxim TSVETKOV (RUS) Ford Fiesta R5, TAIF Motorsport
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 