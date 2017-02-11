Latvala leads after Neuville crashes at Rally Sweden

Thierry Neuville has lost the lead of a World Rally Championship event for the second time in two rounds after crashing and breaking his steering plus losing a wheel on the final stage of day three at Rally Sweden.Looking to make amends from slipping off while leading at Rallye Monte Carlo last month, the Belgian driver held a comfortable 43.3 second lead heading into SS15 superspecial stage Karlstad 2.But Neuville suffered heartbreak for the second consecutive rally when he collided with a concrete barrier on the short 1.9km stage and broke his steering while also losing a wheel.The mistake hands Toyota Gazoo Racing's Jari-Matti Latvala the lead with only three stages remaining of Rally Sweden but victory is far from assured with M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak only 3.8 seconds off.Sebastien Ogier, who profited from Neuville's off at Rallye Monte Carlo to claim victory, now sits in third 16.6 seconds off new leader Latvala with Hyundai's Dani Sordo fourth but over a minute behind.On SS14 Vargasen 2 Kris Meeke's chances of a positive finish slipped away when he lost control of the rear of his Citroen Abu Dhabi WRT machine and got stuck off road, but the British driver was able to continue after help from spectators.However, after losing over eight minutes stationary Meeke has tumbled outside the top ten.Meeke's slip has seen the bottom half of the top ten contenders promoted with Sordo fourth, Craig Breen leading Citroen's charge in fifth and Elfyn Evans sixth. Hayden Paddon, who struggled with broken power steering on the morning of day three, has jumped up to seventh overall.Factory Citroen driver Stephane Lefebvre and WRC2 contenders Pontus Tidemand and Teemu Suninen round out the top ten with Meeke in 12th.Earlier in the day SS12 was cancelled on safety grounds after the WRC challengers were judged to be going to fast through the route.