WRC »

Latvala leads after Neuville crashes at Rally Sweden

11 February 2017
Thierry Neuville has lost the lead of a World Rally Championship event for the second time in two rounds after crashing in SS15.
Latvala leads after Neuville crashes at Rally Sweden
Latvala leads after Neuville crashes at Rally Sweden
Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS15 (Top 15)

Thierry Neuville has lost the lead of a World Rally Championship event for the second time in two rounds after crashing and breaking his steering plus losing a wheel on the final stage of day three at Rally Sweden.

Looking to make amends from slipping off while leading at Rallye Monte Carlo last month, the Belgian driver held a comfortable 43.3 second lead heading into SS15 superspecial stage Karlstad 2.

But Neuville suffered heartbreak for the second consecutive rally when he collided with a concrete barrier on the short 1.9km stage and broke his steering while also losing a wheel.

The mistake hands Toyota Gazoo Racing's Jari-Matti Latvala the lead with only three stages remaining of Rally Sweden but victory is far from assured with M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak only 3.8 seconds off.

Sebastien Ogier, who profited from Neuville's off at Rallye Monte Carlo to claim victory, now sits in third 16.6 seconds off new leader Latvala with Hyundai's Dani Sordo fourth but over a minute behind.

On SS14 Vargasen 2 Kris Meeke's chances of a positive finish slipped away when he lost control of the rear of his Citroen Abu Dhabi WRT machine and got stuck off road, but the British driver was able to continue after help from spectators.

However, after losing over eight minutes stationary Meeke has tumbled outside the top ten.

Meeke's slip has seen the bottom half of the top ten contenders promoted with Sordo fourth, Craig Breen leading Citroen's charge in fifth and Elfyn Evans sixth. Hayden Paddon, who struggled with broken power steering on the morning of day three, has jumped up to seventh overall.

Factory Citroen driver Stephane Lefebvre and WRC2 contenders Pontus Tidemand and Teemu Suninen round out the top ten with Meeke in 12th.

Earlier in the day SS12 was cancelled on safety grounds after the WRC challengers were judged to be going to fast through the route.

Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS15 (Top 15)
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , World Rally Championship , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.02.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
10.02.2017 - Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
10.02.2017 - Hiroki ARAI (JPN) - Glenn MACNEALL (AUS) Ford Fiesta R5, Tommi MÃ¤kinen Racing
10.02.2017 - Alexey LUKYANUK (RUS) - Alexey ARNAUTOV (RUS) Ford Fiesta R5
10.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
10.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
10.02.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
10.02.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
10.02.2017 - Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS
10.02.2017 - Ole Christian (NOR) - Stig Rune SKJÃ†RMOEN (NOR) Skoda Fabia R5, Printsport
10.02.2017 - Pierre Louis LOUBET (FRA) - Vincent LANDALS (FRA) Citroen DS3 R5
10.02.2017 - Teemu SUNINEN (FIN) - Mikko MARKKULA (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
10.02.2017 - Teemu SUNINEN (FIN) - Mikko MARKKULA (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
10.02.2017 - Teemu SUNINEN (FIN) - Mikko MARKKULA (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
10.02.2017 - Valeriy Gorban (UKR)-Sergei Larens (EST) BMWâ€Mini John Cooper Works, Eurolamp World Rally Team
10.02.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA)-Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen DS3, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
10.02.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA)-Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen DS3, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
10.02.2017 - Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 