Latvala nears Rally Sweden win for Toyota

Jari-Matti Latvala is just one stage shy of giving Toyota a remarkable victory in only its second event with the Yaris WRC after pulling away on the final morning's stages.Having inherited the lead when Thierry Neuville crashed out, Latvala showed no signs of pressure over SS16 and SS17, multiplying what was a meagre overnight three second advantage over Ott Tanak to 20secs, with Sebastien Ogier now almost certainly out of the victory fight 58s behind.With the top ten order unchanged over the two stages, though Dani Sordo is still under some attention from Craig Breen he nonetheless seems safe in fourth barring any last stage dramas with a 33secs lead, the 16km Torsby power stage test.Similarly, Breen will likely secure a top five finish for Citroen with his almost three minute advantage over Elfyn Evans, with Hayden Paddon and Stephane Lefebvre following up in seventh and eighth.Home favourite Pontus Tidemand is on course for victory in the WRC2 class, almost a minute clear of Teemu Suninen in the Skoda.