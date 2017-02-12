WRC »

Rally Sweden: Latvala returns Toyota to World Rally glory

12 February 2017
Toyota wins only its second World Rally Championship event with the Yaris WRC as Jari-Matti Latvala pulls clear on final day of Rally Sweden.
Latvala returns Toyota to World Rally glory
Rally Sweden: Latvala returns Toyota to World Rally glory
Toyota is back on top of the World Rally Championship podium in only its second event since returning to rallying after Jari-Matti Latvala stretched away on the final day of action.

The Finn had been in the midst of a podium fight as Thierry Neuville established a large advantage ahead of the pack on day two and three, only to crash from the lead for the second event in succession.

Elevating Latvala into an overnight lead with only three stages remaining on Sunday, he began the day just three second over M-Sport's Ott Tanak but two stage wins allowed him to pull away to secure victory by half a minute.

A superb outcome for Toyota in only its second event with the new Yaris WRC, the result marks the manufacturer's first WRC win since 1999 and lifts the Finn into an early lead in the standings.

Tanak held onto second place for another podium result, the Estonian dropping behind Latvala but getting the better of Ogier, who couldn't replicate his Monte Carlo successes in third place.

Dani Sordo gave Hyundai small reason to smile after Neuville's heartbreak as he brought the i20 Coupe home in fourth, while Craig Breen completed his first even in the new Citroen C3 with a solid fifth position, ahead of DMACK's Elfyn Evans and Hayden Paddon. Stephane Lefebvre was the last of the remaining WRC runners inside the top ten.

Pontus Tidemand completed victory on home soil in the WRC2 class with ninth place overall, with Teemu Suninen behind him in tenth overall.

Kris Meeke suffered for a mistake on Saturday to end up down in 12th overall, ahead of the disconsolate Neuville in 13th and series returnee Mads Ostberg in 15th after a problematic event.

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , World Rally Championship , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.02.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
12.02.2017 - Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
12.02.2017 - Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
12.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
12.02.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
12.02.2017 - Ole Christian (NOR) - Stig Rune SKJÃ†RMOEN (NOR) Skoda Fabia R5, Printsport
12.02.2017 - Ole Christian (NOR) - Stig Rune SKJÃ†RMOEN (NOR) Skoda Fabia R5, Printsport
12.02.2017 - Pontus Tidemand (SWE)-Jonas Andersson (SWE) Skoda Fabia R5 WRC2, Skoda Motorsport
12.02.2017 - Pontus Tidemand (SWE)-Jonas Andersson (SWE) Skoda Fabia R5 WRC2, Skoda Motorsport
12.02.2017 - Teemu SUNINEN (FIN) - Mikko MARKKULA (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Teemu SUNINEN (FIN) - Mikko MARKKULA (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Valeriy Gorban (UKR)-Sergei Larens (EST) BMWâ€Mini John Cooper Works, Eurolamp World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA)-Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen DS3, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
12.02.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA)-Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen DS3, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
12.02.2017 - StÃ©phane Lefebvre (FRA)-Gabin Moreau (FRA) Citroen DS3, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Mullet

February 12, 2017 7:32 PM

If you want to win, hire a Finn. And have them not only drive, but to design and build the car too. Congratulations to Makinen as well as Latvala for making this Toyota a WRC car!


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 