Latvala returns Toyota to World Rally glory

Toyota is back on top of the World Rally Championship podium in only its second event since returning to rallying after Jari-Matti Latvala stretched away on the final day of action.The Finn had been in the midst of a podium fight as Thierry Neuville established a large advantage ahead of the pack on day two and three, only to crash from the lead for the second event in succession.Elevating Latvala into an overnight lead with only three stages remaining on Sunday, he began the day just three second over M-Sport's Ott Tanak but two stage wins allowed him to pull away to secure victory by half a minute.A superb outcome for Toyota in only its second event with the new Yaris WRC, the result marks the manufacturer's first WRC win since 1999 and lifts the Finn into an early lead in the standings.Tanak held onto second place for another podium result, the Estonian dropping behind Latvala but getting the better of Ogier, who couldn't replicate his Monte Carlo successes in third place.Dani Sordo gave Hyundai small reason to smile after Neuville's heartbreak as he brought the i20 Coupe home in fourth, while Craig Breen completed his first even in the new Citroen C3 with a solid fifth position, ahead of DMACK's Elfyn Evans and Hayden Paddon. Stephane Lefebvre was the last of the remaining WRC runners inside the top ten.Pontus Tidemand completed victory on home soil in the WRC2 class with ninth place overall, with Teemu Suninen behind him in tenth overall.Kris Meeke suffered for a mistake on Saturday to end up down in 12th overall, ahead of the disconsolate Neuville in 13th and series returnee Mads Ostberg in 15th after a problematic event.