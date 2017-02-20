WRC »

Loeb stays at Team Peugeot-Hansen for WorldRX 2017

20 February 2017
Rally star Sebastien Loeb has retained his place in the Team Peugoet-Hansen squad for the 2017 World Rallycross championship.
Loeb stays at Team Peugeot-Hansen for WorldRX 2017
Loeb stays at Team Peugeot-Hansen for WorldRX 2017
Rally star Sebastien Loeb has retained his place in the Team Peugoet-Hansen squad for the 2017 World Rallycross championship after his successful rookie campaign finishing fifth overall last year.

The nine-time WRC champion contested his first full campaign in WorldRX last year and was instantly competitive for the factory Peugeot squad with the highlight of victory in Latvia plus podium results in Belgium, Sweden and France respectively.

Loeb, who is partnered by Swedish team-mates Kevin and Timmy Hansen for 2017, says he had multiple offers for the new season after arriving back from finishing runner-up at this year's Dakar Rally but is determined to build upon the solid foundations from 2016.

“I believe I learnt a great deal in the course of my first full rallycross season,” Loeb said. “I've obviously set my sights higher this time round and I hope this year's version of the Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar will enable us to challenge for victory.

“Given the stiffer competition we face, it won't be easy but I am determined to add to my record in this discipline.”

The first round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (1-2 April).

Tagged as: Peugeot , ERC , World Rallycross
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sebastien Loeb heads to World RallyX with Hansen Peugeot
12.02.2017 - 1st place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, 2nd place Ott Tanak (EAU)-Martin Jarveoja (EST),Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team and 3rd place SÃ©bastien Ogier (FRA)-Julien Ingrassia (FRA) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - 1st place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, 2nd place Ott Tanak (EAU)-Martin Jarveoja (EST),Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team and 3rd place SÃ©bastien Ogier (FRA)-Julien Ingrassia (FRA) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Jukka KETOMÃ„KI (FIN) - Jarkko ALANEN (FIN) Skoda Fabia R5
12.02.2017 - Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
12.02.2017 - Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
12.02.2017 - Hiroki ARAI (JPN) - Glenn MACNEALL (AUS) Ford Fiesta R5, Tommi MÃ¤kinen Racing
12.02.2017 - Alexey LUKYANUK (RUS) - Alexey ARNAUTOV (RUS) Ford Fiesta R5
12.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
12.02.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
12.02.2017 - Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
12.02.2017 - JarosÅ‚aw KOLTUN (POL) - Ireneusz PLESKOT (POL) Ford Fiesta R5, Câ€Rally
12.02.2017 - Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS
12.02.2017 - Ole Christian VEIBY (NOR) Skoda Fabia R5, Printsport
12.02.2017 - Ole Christian VEIBY (NOR) - Stig Rune SKJÃ†RMOEN (NOR) Skoda Fabia R5, Printsport
12.02.2017 - Ole Christian VEIBY (NOR) - Stig Rune SKJÃ†RMOEN (NOR) Skoda Fabia R5, Printsport

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 