Loeb stays at Team Peugeot-Hansen for WorldRX 2017

Rally star Sebastien Loeb has retained his place in the Team Peugoet-Hansen squad for the 2017 World Rallycross championship after his successful rookie campaign finishing fifth overall last year.The nine-time WRC champion contested his first full campaign in WorldRX last year and was instantly competitive for the factory Peugeot squad with the highlight of victory in Latvia plus podium results in Belgium, Sweden and France respectively.Loeb, who is partnered by Swedish team-mates Kevin and Timmy Hansen for 2017, says he had multiple offers for the new season after arriving back from finishing runner-up at this year's Dakar Rally but is determined to build upon the solid foundations from 2016.“I believe I learnt a great deal in the course of my first full rallycross season,” Loeb said. “I've obviously set my sights higher this time round and I hope this year's version of the Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar will enable us to challenge for victory.“Given the stiffer competition we face, it won't be easy but I am determined to add to my record in this discipline.”The first round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (1-2 April).