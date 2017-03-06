WRC »

Rally Mexico: Neuville: We’re determined to fight back

6 March 2017
Thierry Neuville says after Hyundai demonstrated it is capable of winning WRC events this year he must show what he can produce.
Thierry Neuville says after Hyundai demonstrated it is capable of winning WRC events this year he must show what he can produce at Rally Mexico having thrown away two winning positions in the opening two rounds of 2017.

Neuville has seen victories in Monte Carlo and Sweden slip away due to driver errors that have seen him crash out while leading, something the Belgian driver is solely focused on changing in Mexico.

Neuville says he has full confidence Hyundai will provide him with the package to fight at the front again in the third WRC event of 2017 and is plotting his revenge after a nightmare start to the campaign.

“We are confident that we can perform well,” Neuville said. ”The car has already demonstrated what it can do in Monte and Sweden, so we have to go out there and show what we know we are capable of. We're determined to fight back.

“Mexico is a unique event and one which brings back happy memories of the team's first WRC podium back in 2014. It is the first hot event of the season, which combined with the fact that the event takes place at such a high altitude, makes it special.

“It's an enjoyable rally; we can really push because of the knowledge and experience we have from the previous seasons.”

Having claimed back-to-back WRC rostrums in Mexico in 2013 and 2014, the Belgian driver has somewhat struggled for consistency over the past two years with eighth place in 2015 followed by a retirement last year.
by Haydn Cobb

