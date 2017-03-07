Latvala: Rally Sweden victory ‘changes nothing’

WRC »

7 March 2017
Jari-Matti Latvala has ruled out changing his 2017 goals despite claiming victory at Rally Sweden and with it the WRC points lead.
Jari-Matti Latvala has ruled out changing his 2017 goals despite claiming victory at Rally Sweden last time out and heading to Mexico as World Rally Championship leader.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver took maximum advantage of Thierry Neuville's off in Sweden while leading to sweep to victory to hand the Japanese manufacturer its maiden win in WRC upon its return to the series this season.

Before the opening round of the season Latvala ruled out wins until midway through the campaign but with second place at Rallye Monte Carlo and victory in Sweden the Finnish driver holds a four point lead over Sebastien Ogier at the top of the standings.

Despite this, Latvala still wants to focus on targeting the sharp end of the WRC running order and expects a challenging outing in Mexico due to his starting road position as championship leader.

“I have some very happy memories of Mexico after I won last year, but I also know some of the reasons behind it,” Latvala said. “I started with a good road position, towards the back, and I took advantage of the cleaner roads to take a big lead – while the people at the front were really struggling. So this year for me, it's going to be the other way round.

“In these circumstances, you have to take away what you can and I would be really happy with a place in the top five.”

Latvala, affectionately known as 'La Bala' – the bullet in Spanish – by the Mexican fans, is concentrating on the long game through his positive start to 2017 and has ruled out any thoughts on a title charge this year.

“Nothing has changed for me since Sweden, but I think this emphasises the importance of just trying to do your best wherever you can and staying consistent,” he said. “If you do that, you can maybe be in a good championship position at the end of the year, even though that was not really our objective for only the first season.”
by Haydn Cobb

