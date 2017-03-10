Ogier heads up Rally Mexico chargers

Check out Rally Mexico results after the opening stage
Sebastien Ogier has topped the opening stage of Rally Mexico as the third round of the World Rally Championship gets underway.
The M-Sport Ford driver is looking to overturn a four-point deficit on championship leader Jari-Matti Latvala and got his Rally Mexico off to the ideal start by winning the first stage albeit by just 0.1s from team-mate Ott Tanak.
Having thrown away winning positions from the opening two rounds, Thierry Neuville is keen to make amends and began his challenge third in SS1 ahead of the third M-Sport entry Elfyn Evans and Toyota Gazoo Racing's Juho Hanninen.
Dani Sordo claimed sixth ahead of lead Citroen driver Kris Meeke with points leader Jari-Matti Latvala down in eighth despite less than three seconds covering the top nine with Hayden Paddon just behind him.
The challenging Rally Mexico and its iconic El Chocolate stages get underway on Friday.