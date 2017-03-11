Meeke heads Rally Mexico on interrupted day

Kris Meeke has established a comfortable early 20secs lead on the gruelling Rally Mexico despite logistical issues forcing organisers to cancel two of the day's stages.The Briton moved into the lead on SS4 - the 54.9km El Chocolat test -, which turned out to be the first stage of the day when traffic problems halted many of the competitors during the morning, forcing the cancellation of SS2 and SS3 altogether.Two stage wins from the remaining five would see Citroen driver Meeke ease ahead of M-Sport Ford's Sebastien Ogier, though the defending champion remains well poised to exact just 20.9secs behind.Thierry Neuville is the only other driver within a minute of the leaders but 56.7s adrift in third place, while Juho Hanninen leads the Toyota charge in fourth position 1m 27s adrift of the lead and only five seconds up on Ott Tanak in the second Fiesta.Rally Sweden winner Jari-Matti Latvala meanwhile struggled to keep up with the pace thanks to his unforgiving role as being first on the road, the Finn running eighth behind Stephane Lefebvre and Hayden Paddon, 2m 30secs off the front.