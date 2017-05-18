WRC »

Rally de Portugal: Shakedown topper Sordo hunts return to podium

18 May 2017
Dani Sordo is hoping to return to the podium in Rally de Portugal after a solid but unspectacular season for Hyundai Motorsport.
The Spanish driver has topped the Shakedown for the Northern Portuguese event and is counting on the local support as he looks to kick-start his campaign.

Despite avoiding the dramas that have hit his team-mate Thierry Neuville and Hayden Paddon the Spaniard has notched up just one podium in the opening five events and sits fifth in the WRC championship.

“Portugal is always a really special event for me because it takes place so close to Spain,” Sordo said. There is a lot of support from the crowds, which gives us a real boost. There are a lot of Portuguese people on the team as well, so it's a really great rally for us all. We really can feel that crowd cheering us on, especially through famous sections like the Fafe jump.

“Hopefully we will be able to give them something extra special to cheer about by Sunday. After the disappointment of Argentina, I am determined to get back onto podium-challenging pace and to get the full potential out of our Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC on these fun stages.”

