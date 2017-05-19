WRC »

Rally de Portugal: Latvala leads tight four-way battle

19 May 2017
Jari-Matti Latvala saw his lead trimmed to just half a second by Kris Meeke at the end of SS4 at Rally de Portugal.
Jari-Matti Latvala saw his lead trimmed to just half a second by Kris Meeke at the end of SS4 at Rally de Portugal, while less than two seconds separate the top four contenders.

With Mads Ostberg and Thierry Neuville setting identical SS1 times to share the lead on Thursday night, Latvala stormed into a five second lead by the end of SS3 having taken over from Hayden Paddon out front.

But by the end of SS4, Ponte de Lima 1, the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver saw his advantage trimmed to 0.5s by Meeke who set an identical top stage time of 19m 14.0s with Ott Tanak and Craig Breen.

With Tanak closing the deficit on Latvala to 1.2s in third place it saw the front pack bunch up with Breen in fourth just 1.4s off of Latvala.

World Rally Championship leader Sebastien Ogier sits in fifth for M-Sport Ford after leaping three spots in SS4 ahead of Paddon in sixth, who suffered a brief stop on SS3, and his Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville in seventh. It has proven a tricky start to the rally in Portugal for Hyundai with Dani Sordo down in eighth.

Mads Ostberg is in ninth on the early leaderboard ahead of Elfyn Evans who was hit by a right-rear puncture towards the end of SS4.

Factory Citroen driver Stephane Lefebvre has been the biggest name to suffer a high-profile problem after rolling on SS3 but was able to complete the stage. The French driver is already over seven minutes off the front after picking up two punctures in the off and only having one spare tyre.
by Haydn Cobb

