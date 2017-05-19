Tanak climbs into Rally Portugal lead, Meeke out

Ott Tanak has moved into the lead of a closely-fought Rally Portugal after a dramatic end of the first full day that removed Kris Meeke, Jari-Matti Latvala and Hayden Paddon from victory contention.Toyota's Latvala had led at the midway point in the day only to roll on SS7, losing him almost five minutes of time and dropping him down the order to 13th position. The Finn had just been leapfrogged by a charging Tanak in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta, with the Estonian holding on to retain the lead to the close of day.Even so, it remains close up at the front with Dani Sordo following just 4.6secs behind and Sebastien Ogier five seconds adrift to complete the top three, the latter making good grounds in the afternoon thanks to smoother stages to navigate from being first on the roasd.Corsica winner Thierry Neuville – who had his time adjusted to reflect seconds lost behind Latvala recovering from his roll - Craig Breen and Elfyn Evans rounded are all within 20secs off the front with 10 stages of the event remaining.It could have been a nine-way tussle but for Latvala's roll, but also Kris Meeke whose victory shot disappeared with a puncture on SS6 before retiring with suspension problems on SS7, while Hayden Paddon also enjoyed time out front in the Hyundai before technical gremlins lost him 10mins and dropped him to an overnight 24th.Juho Hanninen and WRC debutant Esapekka Lappi enjoyed a trouble-free day to lead Toyota's remaining hopes in seventh and eighth, while Andreas Mikkelsen once more leads WRC2 comfortably over Teemu Suninen and Pontus Tidemand.