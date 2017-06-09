WRC »

WRC Rally Italy: Paddon leads five-way tussle for Rally Italia

9 June 2017
Just 15 seconds cover the top five after the first full day of World Rally Championship action in Italy.
Paddon leads five-way tussle for Rally Italia
WRC Rally Italy: Paddon leads five-way tussle for Rally Italia
Hayden Paddon leads a tight five-way battle for the top spot in the Rally Italia after holding steady to the end of the first full day of action in Sardinia.

The Kiwi enjoyed a fast start to the event to run second behind Kris Meeke initially before being elevated to the front when the Citroen driver rolled and retired for the third event in succession.

Leading at the midday service park, Paddon held firm out front during the afternoon loop but would see his Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville elevated to the front of the chasing pack after steadily working his way into contention despite his unfavourable second on the road.

The Belgian is just 8.2secs behind his fellow i20 Coupe driver, with Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala making it four cars within ten seconds off the lead just 9.5s and 9.8s off the front too. Just 14.7s back himself, Mads Ostberg remains in front running contention in fifth.

Juho Hanninen had held second into the final stage of the afternoon following a strong performance all day but an off has seen him slip 38secs adrift and down to sixth position.

Suffering with running first on the road, Sebastien Ogier struggled to factor throughout the day to run 41.0s off the lead in seventh, while Esapekka Lappi is enjoying a solid run in eighth in only his second WRC event for Toyota.

Flying the flag for Citroen after retirements from Meeken and Craig Breen, series returnee Andreas Mikkelsen runs a relatively lonely ninth, two minutes off the lead.

Tagged as: Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , Citroën , Andreas Mikkelsen , Hayden Paddon , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Hayden Paddon (NZL) - Sebastian Marshall (NZL) - Hyundai i20 CoupÃ¨ WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
08.06.2017 - COTI ZELATI Andrea (ITA) - ALIBERTO Luigi (ITA) ABARTH 500 R3T
08.06.2017 - Fabio Andolfi (ITA) Manuel Fenoli (ITA) HYUNDAI i20 R5, ACI TEAM ITALIA
08.06.2017 - ROSSEL Yohan (FRA) - FULCRAND Benoit (FRA) CITROEN DS3 R5
08.06.2017 - ROSSEL Yohan (FRA) - FULCRAND Benoit (FRA) CITROEN DS3 R5
08.06.2017 - RAOUX Jean-Michel (FRA)- MAGAT Laurent (FRA) CITROEN DS3 WRC
08.06.2017 - Martin Prokop (CZE) - Jan Tomanek (CZE) Ford Fiesta RS WRC, ONEBET JIPOCAR WORLD RALLY TEAM
08.06.2017 - AL RAJHI Yazzed (SAU) - ORR Michael (GBR) FORD FIESTA RS WRC, YAZEED RACING
08.06.2017 - Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
08.06.2017 - Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
08.06.2017 - Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
08.06.2017 - Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
08.06.2017 - Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
08.06.2017 - Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
08.06.2017 - Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
08.06.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN)-Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
08.06.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN)-Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
08.06.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 