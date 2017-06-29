WRC »

Rally Poland: Neuville on top at Rally Poland shakedown

29 June 2017
Thierry Neuville has started Rally Poland on the front foot by edging the shakedown times ahead of newest WRC winner Ott Tanak.
The Hyundai Motorsport driver, who is on a run of five consecutive WRC rostrums after finishing third in Italy, will look to continue to apply the pressure on series' leader Sebastien Ogier in Poland with just 18 points splitting the top two.

Neuville claimed top spot by two-tenths from Tanak who has jumped to third in the WRC standings with his maiden WRC win last time out in Italy, while Neuville's Hyundai team-mate Hayden Paddon grabbed third on the times.

Ogier was shuffled to fourth overall on the shakedown times as M-Sport and Hyundai shared the top four places with Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala the closest challenger in fifth and in front of the third Hyundai of Dani Sordo.

Esapekka Lappi got his Rally Poland off to a promising start with seventh on the times in his Toyota ahead of Mads Ostberg with fellow Finns Juho Hanninen (Toyota) and Teemu Suninen (M-Sport) completing the top ten.

Andreas Mikkelsen, who has been installed at Citroen ahead of Kris Meeke after his run of poor form, ended the shakedown as the fastest driver from the French manufacturer in 11th.

