WRC »

Rally Poland: Evans in charge after Rally Poland opener

29 June 2017
Elfyn Evans has become the surprise early leader with victory on the 2.5km sprint opener at Rally Poland.
Evans in charge after Rally Poland opener
Rally Poland: Evans in charge after Rally Poland opener
Elfyn Evans has become the surprise early leader with victory on the 2.5km sprint opener at Rally Poland in the DMACK M-Sport Ford by beating Hyundai Motorsport's Thierry Neuville by almost a full second.

After heavy rain the region had soaked the course making it very muddy and quick to rut, the real test of conditions will come during the longer stages during the weekend but Evans took advantage of the sprint opener to gain an early lead by 0.8s on shakedown-topper Neuville.

Sebastien Ogier in the M-Sport Ford continues to hold his presence at the sharp end in third, 0.9s off Evans, with Jari-Matti Latvala leading the Toyota Gazoo Racing charge in fourth as winner from last time out in Italy Ott Tanak completed the top five contenders.

Esapekka Lappi heads up a three-way tie for sixth place with he, Hayden Paddon and Stephane Lefebvre all posting the same SS1 time.

One-tenth behind that trio his Andreas Mikkelsen, who is replacing Kris Meeke in the Citroen line-up for Rally Poland as Dani Sordo rounds out the top ten for Hyundai.

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Evans , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Andreas Mikkelsen , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
21.05.2017 - Elfyn Evans (GBR)-Daniel Barritt (GBR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
11.06.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) ToyotaYaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
11.06.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) ToyotaYaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
11.06.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) ToyotaYaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
11.06.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) ToyotaYaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
11.06.2017 - 2nd place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) ToyotaYaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
11.06.2017 - 2nd place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) ToyotaYaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
11.06.2017 - 2nd place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) ToyotaYaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
11.06.2017 - Ott Tanak (EAU)-Martin Jarveoja (EST),Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team race winner, 2nd place Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT and 3rd place Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
11.06.2017 - Ott Tanak (EAU)-Martin Jarveoja (EST),Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
11.06.2017 - Ott Tanak (EAU)-Martin Jarveoja (EST),Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
11.06.2017 - Ott Tanak (EAU) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team race winner
11.06.2017 - Ott Tanak (EAU)-Martin Jarveoja (EST),Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 