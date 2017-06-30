WRC »

Neuville grabs Rally Poland advantage in three-way battle

30 June 2017
Thierry Neuville takes a 1.3-second lead over Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala after a difficult day at battling course conditions.
Neuville grabs Rally Poland advantage in three-way battle
Neuville grabs Rally Poland advantage in three-way battle
Click here for full WRC Day 1 Leaderboard results from Rally Poland (Top 15)

Thierry Neuville takes a slender 1.3-second lead over Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala after a difficult day at Rally Poland battling against course conditions.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver jumped to the top of the leaderboard with victory on SS9 and retained it after the short SS10 sprint to keep Tanak at bay for the top honours on a frantic day of action.

While the majority of front-runners kept in the hunt in Rally Poland conditions proved incredibly challenging, and described as undriveable by a number of drivers after numerous of stages, as heavy rain made the course boggy and rutted with mud tracks.

The weather became so poor SS6 Chmielewo 2 was cancelled due to the muddy road conditions.

Neuville made the most of the conditions for Hyundai but a three-way fight has developed between M-Sport Ford's Tanak and Toyota Gazoo Racing's Latvala who is 6.6 seconds off the leader.

Defending WRC champion Sebastien Ogier started the day in the fight for the lead but has ended it 35.1s off the pace in fourth and is being reeled in by Hayden Paddon in fifth place.

Dani Sordo is also making gains on the two drivers ahead of him while Teemu Suninen continues to shine for M-Sport Ford in the premier category having taken his first stage victory on SS6.

Juho Hanninen has faded to eighth place in the factory Toyota, while Rally Poland continues to be a nightmare event for Citroen with Stephane Lefebvre its best-placed entry down in ninth and well over 90 seconds back.

Tagged as: m-sport , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Neuville , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
21.05.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 