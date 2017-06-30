Neuville grabs Rally Poland advantage in three-way battle

Thierry Neuville takes a slender 1.3-second lead over Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala after a difficult day at Rally Poland battling against course conditions.The Hyundai Motorsport driver jumped to the top of the leaderboard with victory on SS9 and retained it after the short SS10 sprint to keep Tanak at bay for the top honours on a frantic day of action.While the majority of front-runners kept in the hunt in Rally Poland conditions proved incredibly challenging, and described as undriveable by a number of drivers after numerous of stages, as heavy rain made the course boggy and rutted with mud tracks.The weather became so poor SS6 Chmielewo 2 was cancelled due to the muddy road conditions.Neuville made the most of the conditions for Hyundai but a three-way fight has developed between M-Sport Ford's Tanak and Toyota Gazoo Racing's Latvala who is 6.6 seconds off the leader.Defending WRC champion Sebastien Ogier started the day in the fight for the lead but has ended it 35.1s off the pace in fourth and is being reeled in by Hayden Paddon in fifth place.Dani Sordo is also making gains on the two drivers ahead of him while Teemu Suninen continues to shine for M-Sport Ford in the premier category having taken his first stage victory on SS6.Juho Hanninen has faded to eighth place in the factory Toyota, while Rally Poland continues to be a nightmare event for Citroen with Stephane Lefebvre its best-placed entry down in ninth and well over 90 seconds back.