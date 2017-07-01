WRC »

Rally Poland: Neuville, Tanak trade stage wins as victory hunt intensifies

1 July 2017
Thierry Neuville holds a slender 1.3-second lead on Ott Tanak after the pair traded a stage win on Saturday morning.
Thierry Neuville holds a slender 1.3-second lead on Ott Tanak after the pair traded a stage win each on the first run of Saturday's Rally Poland itinerary, while Jari-Matti Latvala remains in the hunt for victory.

Tanak in the M-Sport Ford claimed victory on SS12 Pozezdrze 1 to take the overall lead from Neuville, only for the Hyundai driver to strike back on SS14 Kruklanki 1 to regain the exact same time advantage from the start of the day's action.

Jari-Matti Latvala kept Toyota in contention but dropped to 9.5s off of leader Neuville as he looks to keep hold of a solid podium result as a three-way tussle develops behind him.

Sebastien Ogier has continued to lose time at Rally Poland as he slipped from fourth to sixth having been leapfrogged by Hyundai duo Hayden Paddon and Dani Sordo.

Teemu Suninen has maintained his impressive start at M-Sport in seventh place, and closing in on fellow Ford driver Ogier, having claimed his maiden WRC premier class stage win on Friday.

The factory Citroen squad continued to toil in the muddy conditions in Poland but Mads Ostberg did make slow progress to move up to ninth place ahead of Juho Hanninen in the Toyota who rounded out the top ten.

Ole Christian Veiby kept hold of his useful time cushion on Pontus Tidemand for top honours in WRC2 as the Norwegian driver takes a 13.6s lead over the Swede into the afternoon action.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: m-sport , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Neuville , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg
