Neuville, Tanak set up frantic finish as Latvala drops out

Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak are set for a tense finale to Rally Poland as the Belgian driver leads by just 3.1 seconds, while Jari-Matti Latvala has dropped out of contention due to a mechanical issue on his Toyota.Neuville had slipped to second after picking up a left-rear puncture on the Pozezdrze stage, only to fight back immediately after Ott Tanak lost his rear wing on his M-Sport Ford.With dependence on aerodynamics with the new 2017 WRC cars, Tanak bled time to Neuville who nipped ahead of the penultimate stage of the day's action but only holds a slender advantage going into the final day.After the top two hit trouble Latvala dropped out of contention altogether when his Toyota stopped on course at Pozezdrze, which has promoted Hayden Paddon into third place and less than half a minute back.Sebastien Ogier is currently a distant fourth after problems with his M-Sport Ford but comfortably ahead of Dani Sordo, while M-Sport's extra driver Teemu Suninen looks set to finish sixth on his premier class WRC debut in front of Citroen's sole hope Stephane Lefebrve.Mads Ostberg is running an impressive eighth as a privateer entry ahead of Elfyn Evans and Andreas Mikkelsen who rounds out the top ten.