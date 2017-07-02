Tanak retires out of Rally Poland lead

That's the end of @rajdpolski for us, but thanks to everyone who supported us this weekend and you know we'll be back stronger!! 💪🏼 #WRC pic.twitter.com/SXLpxZC7D3 — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) July 2, 2017

Ott Tanak has suffered a heart-breaking final day at Rally Poland after sustaining damage having hit a tree in an off on SS21.The M-Sport Ford driver claimed the lead off of Thierry Neuville with victory on SS20 Orzysz but while pushing to extend his advantage on a frantic final day he slid on a small section of mud in the forest section which forced him into a tree.The Estonian driver suffered front-left damage to his Ford Fiesta WRC '17 and with no service park until the end of the event the damage became terminal.Tanak was officially retired at the end of SS21 which has promoted Neuville into the lead, Hayden Paddon into second and Sebastien Ogier into the final rostrum spot."It happened in the only muddy place in the forest,” Tanak said. “I hit a bank with the rear and it pulled the front into a tree. That's it. You need to push hard if you want to win."