Neuville wins Rally Poland to take title fight to Ogier

Thierry Neuville has steered clear of trouble on the final day of action to win Rally Poland to slash Sebastien Ogier's World Rally Championship lead to 19 points as Jari-Matti Latvala claimed victory on the power stage.Neuville held his nerve after Tanak crashed out from the lead on SS21 and was forced to retire with a damage front left on his M-Sport Ford. The pair had revelled in a tense battle for the lead throughout Rally Poland but once the Estonian driver dropped out Neuville managed his healthy advantage on Hyundai team-mate Hayden Paddon for an easy victory.Paddon produced an impressive charge through the midfield to complete a Hyundai 1-2 and with Tanak and Latvala hitting issues ahead of him Ogier claimed an unlikely rostrum after struggling through the event for M-Sport Ford.Dani Sordo completed a comprehensive performance for Hyundai in fourth place while Stephane Lefebvre saved Citroen's blushes with fifth place after passing Teemu Suninen on his M-Sport debut on the leader on the Power Stage for sixth place.Mads Ostberg completed an impressive performance in his privateer Ford in seventh ahead of Elfyn Evans by almost a full minute. Andreas Mikkelsen, called in to replace Kris Meeke at Citroen for Rally Poland, finished an underwhelming ninth as the last of the remaining Toyota cars Juho Hanninen completed the top ten.Toyota suffered a nightmare on the closing stages of Saturday when Latvala's Yaris stopped with a technical issue on the Pozezdrze stage but restarting under WRC-2 rules he claimed victory on the Power Stage.