WRC »

Rally Poland: Neuville wins Rally Poland to take title fight to Ogier

2 July 2017
Thierry Neuville has steered clear of trouble on the final day of action to win Rally Poland to slash Sebastien Ogier's title lead.
Neuville wins Rally Poland to take title fight to Ogier
Rally Poland: Neuville wins Rally Poland to take title fight to Ogier
Click here for full WRC Rally Poland results

Thierry Neuville has steered clear of trouble on the final day of action to win Rally Poland to slash Sebastien Ogier's World Rally Championship lead to 19 points as Jari-Matti Latvala claimed victory on the power stage.

Neuville held his nerve after Tanak crashed out from the lead on SS21 and was forced to retire with a damage front left on his M-Sport Ford. The pair had revelled in a tense battle for the lead throughout Rally Poland but once the Estonian driver dropped out Neuville managed his healthy advantage on Hyundai team-mate Hayden Paddon for an easy victory.

Paddon produced an impressive charge through the midfield to complete a Hyundai 1-2 and with Tanak and Latvala hitting issues ahead of him Ogier claimed an unlikely rostrum after struggling through the event for M-Sport Ford.

Dani Sordo completed a comprehensive performance for Hyundai in fourth place while Stephane Lefebvre saved Citroen's blushes with fifth place after passing Teemu Suninen on his M-Sport debut on the leader on the Power Stage for sixth place.

Mads Ostberg completed an impressive performance in his privateer Ford in seventh ahead of Elfyn Evans by almost a full minute. Andreas Mikkelsen, called in to replace Kris Meeke at Citroen for Rally Poland, finished an underwhelming ninth as the last of the remaining Toyota cars Juho Hanninen completed the top ten.

Toyota suffered a nightmare on the closing stages of Saturday when Latvala's Yaris stopped with a technical issue on the Pozezdrze stage but restarting under WRC-2 rules he claimed victory on the Power Stage.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Andreas Mikkelsen , Elfyn Evans , Neuville , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 