Rally Finland: Meeke strikes back in Shakedown on Citroen return

27 July 2017
Kris Meeke has sent out a message to the World Rally Championship for Citroen by topping the Shakedown timesheet ahead of Rally Finland.
The Northern Irish driver was dropped by Citroen for Rally Poland after a run of poor performances but returns to action this weekend for the French manufacturer. Meeke has wasted no time in battling back by topping the Shakedown by one-tenth from Rally Poland winner Thierry Neuville for Hyundai.

Ott Tanak grabbed third on the timesheet for M-Sport Ford as he looks to bounce back from a painful retirement while battle Neuville for victory on the final day of action in Poland, while local star Jari-Matti Latvala made it four different manufacturers inside the top four for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Dani Sordo claimed fifth on the times for Hyundai ahead of Craig Breen for Citroen with Hayden Paddon – taking a promoted second place from Rally Poland – in seventh.

M-Sport Ford duo Mads Ostberg and championship leader Sebastien Ogier trail the leaders with Esapekka Lappi completing the top ten.

