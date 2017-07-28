WRC »

Latvala leads Lappi as WRC leader Ogier crashes out

28 July 2017
Jari-Matti Latvala leads early on the Rally Finland but Sebastien Ogier is already out.
Latvala leads Lappi as WRC leader Ogier crashes out
Latvala leads Lappi as WRC leader Ogier crashes out
Sebastien Ogier's advantage at the top of the World Rally Championship standings is set to come under serious threat after he crashed out of the Rally Finland, while Toyota held a 1-2 following a punishing first loop of stages.

With six stages establishing a busy opening to the iconic high-speed event, Jari-Matti Latvala emerged out front as the local favourites impressed by locking out four of the top six positions.

The experienced Finn won just a single stage but consistency is keeping him ahead of young team-mate Esapekka Lappi, whose four consecutive top times in SS4, SS5, SS6 and SS7 would have placed him ahead but for a slow time in SS2. Either way, he heads into the afternoon just 1.6s shy of the lead.

Mads Ostberg runs in third position, with Craig Breen the only non-Scandinavian driver in the top six as the leading Citroen, while Teemu Suninen and Juho Hanninen showed local knowledge is key around the notoriously tricky stages, the sextet with 20secs of the front.

In a dramatic start to the event, championship leader Ogier's event lasted until just SS4 when a heavy landing from a jump broke the suspension on his M-Sport Ford Fiesta, forcing him to retire.

The Frenchman came into the event with an 11 point lead over Thierry Neuville and faces the prospect of losing it should the Belgian maintain his strong run of recent form. Even so, the Hyundai driver was only ninth after the first morning, chasing up Kris Meeke and Elfyn Evans, but is poised to rise with a more favourable road position tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Ott Tanak led briefly before a damaged wheel dropped him out of contention, the Estonian back up to 11th behind Dani Sordo in tenth.

Hayden Paddon is out after damaging his car on SS4.

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , Rally Finland , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg , Esapekka Lappi
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
08.06.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN) Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport, Rally Poland [Credit: Hyundai]
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) - Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi Wrt
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing
11.06.2017 - Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) - Michael Orr (GBR) - Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Yazeed Racing

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 