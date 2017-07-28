WRC »

Rookie Lappi takes shock Rally Finland lead

28 July 2017
Esapekka Lappi takes a surprise lead on the Rally Finland ahead of his more experienced Toyota team-mate in only his fourth WRC event.
Rookie Lappi takes shock Rally Finland lead
Rookie Lappi takes shock Rally Finland lead
Esapekka Lappi has ended the first full day of World Rally Championship action for the Rally Finland in a remarkable lead after catching and overhauling his vastly more experienced team-mate Jari-Matti Latvala with a series of stunning stage performances.

Competing in only his fourth WRC event, Lappi – who has already secured one top five finish this year – came into the afternoon loop of stages poised to surpass Latvala after four stage wins in the morning brought him to within striking distance of his fellow Toyota driver.

Four more stage wins over the course of the afternoon – including the fearsome Lankamaa stage – would subsequently see him take charge, though the close margins at the top means he remains only 4.4secs to the good of Latvala by the end of a nonetheless spectacular day for the 26 year-old.

Beyond the Toyota 1-2, Teemu Suninen flew the flag for M-Sport on a tough day for the Ford team, rising to third place to make it an all-Finnish top three, 19secs behind, while Craig Breen lifted himself back to fourth at the expense of Juho Hanninen on the final stage of the day as the best placed Citroen driver and the only non-Scandinavian inside the top six.

Mads Ostberg slipped from third to sixth as the day wore on, with DMACK's Elfyn Evans poised to overtake just 0.1secs behind in Finland after a strong afternoon effort.

Indeed, despite the packed schedule of 12 stages there remains only a minute between the top eight, completed by Thierry Neuville who showed willing with a win on the final stage of the day. The Belgian stands to make good gains in the championship reckoning after his main rival Sebastien Ogier crashed out early on, the Frenchman set to see his 11 point advantage whittle down.

Kris Meeke slipped back to ninth after bending a steering arm, while Ott Tanak worked on making back ground from an early delay.

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , Citroën , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , Mads Ostberg , Esapekka Lappi
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Fabio Andolfi (ITA) Manuel Fenoli (ITA) HYUNDAI i20 R5, ACI TEAM ITALIA
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Simone Tempestini (ITA)-Giovanni Bernacchini (ITA), CitroÃ«n DS3 R5, GEKON RACING
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Valeriy Gorban (UKR)-Sergei Larens (EST) BMWâ€Mini John Cooper Works, Eurolamp World Rally Team
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Teemu Suninen (FIN) - Mikko Markkula (FIN) M-Sport World Rally Team, Ford Fiesta WRC
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Teemu Suninen (FIN) - Mikko Markkula (FIN) M-Sport World Rally Team, Ford Fiesta WRC
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Juho Hanninen (FIN)-Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Craig Breen (IRL)-Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Craig Breen (IRL)-Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Kris Meeke (GBR)-Paul Nagle (IRL) Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Dani Sordo (ESP)-Marc Marti (ESP),Hyundai i2 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
27.07.2017 - Shakedown, Hayden Paddon (NZL)-John Kennard (NZL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 