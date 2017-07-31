WRC »

Citroen: Meeke had the right approach…

31 July 2017
Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team principal Yves Matton says Kris Meeke did what was required for the French manufacturer on his comeback.
Citroen: Meeke had the right approach…
Citroen: Meeke had the right approach…
Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team principal Yves Matton says Kris Meeke did what was required for the French manufacturer on his comeback to the World Rally Championship at Rally Finland.

Meeke was controversially dropped by Citroen for Rally Poland in favour of Andreas Mikkelsen due to a run of poor performances, with the Northern Irish driver failing to finish inside the top 10 in six of the opening seven rounds in 2017 – despite winning the other event Rally Mexico.

After producing an early threat for victory at Rally Finland, Meeke eventually faded to eighth place on his Citroen return and despite the underwhelming result team boss Matton was pleased with Meeke's performance to finish Rally Finland and gain valuable data and mileage in order to turnaround its frustrating 2017.

"This weekend, Kris had the right approach: when he realised that couldn't challenge for the win, he accepted it and managed his pace to make sure he completed all of the stages and set some good times when the conditions were favourable,” Matton said. “The experience acquired this weekend is just as useful for him as it is for our engineers. To some extent, we've gone back to basics."

Citroen still sits bottom of the WRC manufacturers' championship after Esapekka Lappi's impressive victory on just his fourth premier class outing for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The French manufacturer will welcome back Mikkelsen to its three-car line-up alongside Meeke and Craig Breen for round ten, Rallye Deutschland, on the 18-20 August.

Tagged as: Kris Meeke , Meeke , World Rally Championship , Citroën , Andreas Mikkelsen , Yves Matton
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Kris Meeke (GBR) Citroen C3 WRC, Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Yves Matton (FRA) Managing Director, Citroen Racing
Tommi Makinen (FIN) Team Principal, Toyota Gazoo Racing
Tommi Makinen (FIN) Team Principal, Toyota Gazoo Racing
Mikko Hirvonen (FIN)
Atmosphere
Teemu Suninen (FIN) M-Sport World Rally Team, Ford Fiesta WRC
Mads Ostberg (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
Mads Ostberg (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
Juho Hanninen (FIN)-Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Juho Hanninen (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Juho Hanninen (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN) Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 