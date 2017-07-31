Citroen: Meeke had the right approach…

Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team principal Yves Matton says Kris Meeke did what was required for the French manufacturer on his comeback to the World Rally Championship at Rally Finland.Meeke was controversially dropped by Citroen for Rally Poland in favour of Andreas Mikkelsen due to a run of poor performances, with the Northern Irish driver failing to finish inside the top 10 in six of the opening seven rounds in 2017 – despite winning the other event Rally Mexico.After producing an early threat for victory at Rally Finland, Meeke eventually faded to eighth place on his Citroen return and despite the underwhelming result team boss Matton was pleased with Meeke's performance to finish Rally Finland and gain valuable data and mileage in order to turnaround its frustrating 2017."This weekend, Kris had the right approach: when he realised that couldn't challenge for the win, he accepted it and managed his pace to make sure he completed all of the stages and set some good times when the conditions were favourable,” Matton said. “The experience acquired this weekend is just as useful for him as it is for our engineers. To some extent, we've gone back to basics."Citroen still sits bottom of the WRC manufacturers' championship after Esapekka Lappi's impressive victory on just his fourth premier class outing for Toyota Gazoo Racing.The French manufacturer will welcome back Mikkelsen to its three-car line-up alongside Meeke and Craig Breen for round ten, Rallye Deutschland, on the 18-20 August.