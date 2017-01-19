WRC »

Rallye Monte Carlo – Day 1 Leaderboard after SS2 (Top 10)

19 January 2017
The top ten leaderboard for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo after SS2, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo Leaderboard after Day 1 – SS2 (Top 10):

1. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 27m 11.3s M
2. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +8.5s M
3. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +15.7s M
4. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +16.5s M
5. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +20.1s M
6. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +21.7s M
7. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +26.1s
8. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +27.3s M
9. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +29.1s M
10. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +59.1s WRC2

Notable retirements

SS2 Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Stopped M
SS1 Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident M

M denotes Manufacturer entry
T denotes WRC Team entry

all times unofficial

