Rallye Monte Carlo – Day 1 Leaderboard after SS2 (Top 10)

The top ten leaderboard for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo after SS2, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo Leaderboard after Day 1 – SS2 (Top 10):
1. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 27m 11.3s
M
2. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +8.5s
M
3. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +15.7s
M
4. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +16.5s
M
5. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +20.1s
M
6. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +21.7s
M
7. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +26.1s
8. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +27.3s
M
9. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +29.1s
M
10. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +59.1s
WRC2
Notable retirements
SS2 Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Stopped
M
SS1 Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident
M
M denotes Manufacturer entry
T denotes WRC Team entry
all times unofficial