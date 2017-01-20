WRC »

Rallye Monte Carlo - Leaderboard after SS5 (Top 15)

20 January 2017
The top 15 leaderboard for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo after SS5, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo leaderboard after SS5 (Top 15):

1. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1h 11.24.6s M
2. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +31.7s M
3. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +59.1s M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 21.4s M
5. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 41.1s M
6. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 52.2s
7. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +3m 35.1s WRC2
8. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +4m 57.8s WRC2
9. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +5m 15.7s M
10. Bryan Bouffier FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +5m 19.3s WRC2
11. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +5m 21.7s WRC2
12. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +5m 45.1s WRC2
13. Olivier Burri SUI Ford Fiesta R5 +8m 12.9s WRC2
14. Quentin Gilbert FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +8m 43.5s WRC2
15. Raphael Astier FRA Peugeot 208 T16 R5 +11.23.2s WRC2

WRC2 standings after SS5 (Top 3):

1. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 1h 14.59.7 WRC2
2. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +1m 22.7s WRC2
3. Bryan Bouffier FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +2m 43.2s WRC2

Notable retirements

SS5 Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Off M
SS4 Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Off M
SS2 Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical M *
SS1 Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident M

* Restarted

M denotes Manufacturer entry
T denotes WRC Team entry

all times unofficial

