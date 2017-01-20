Rallye Monte Carlo – Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 (Top 15)

The top 15 standings following Leg 2 of the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo leaderboard after SS5 (Top 15):
1. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2h 05.24.6s
2. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +45.1s
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +45.4s
4. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2m 09.7s
5. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +2m 57.8s
6. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3m 04.1s
7. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +5m 50.8s
WRC2
8. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +8m 12.1s
9. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +8m 22.4s
WRC2
10. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +8m 38.2s
WRC2
11. Bryan Bouffier
FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +10m 45.8s
WRC2
12. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +13m 03.2s
13. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +13m 35.4s
WRC2
14. Quentin Gilbert
FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +13m 49.3s
WRC2
15. Olivier Burri
SUI Ford Fiesta R5 +14m 17.0s
WRC2
WRC2 standings after SS5 (Top 3):
1. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 2h 11.15.4
WRC2
2. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +2m 47.4s
WRC2
3. Bryan Bouffier
FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +4m 55.0s
WRC2
Notable retirements
SS5 Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Off
SS4 Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Off
SS2 Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical
SS1 Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident
* Restarted
M denotes Manufacturer entry
T denotes WRC Team entry
all times unofficial