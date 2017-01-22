WRC »

Rallye Monte Carlo - Leaderboard after SS15 (Top 15)

22 January 2017
The top 15 leaderboard for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo after SS15, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
The top 15 leaderboard for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo after SS15, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).

SS16 cancelled… one stage to go

2017 Rallye Monte Carlo leaderboard after SS15 (Top 15):

1. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 3h 43m 53.0s M
2. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2m 27.8s M
3. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 02.6s M
4. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3m 49.1s M
5. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3m 51.4s
6. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +7m 27.5s M
7. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +9m 37.6s WRC2
8. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +13m 00.7s WRC2
9. Bryan Bouffier FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +15m 31.1s WRC2
10. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +15m 34.8s WRC2
11. Stephane Lefebvre IRL Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +16m 09.9s M
12. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +18m 44.4s WRC2
13. Quentin Gilbert FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +20m 38.6s WRC2
14. Olivier Burri SUI Ford Fiesta R5 +25m 15.4s WRC2
15. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +32m 58.7s M

WRC2 standings after SS5 (Top 3):

1. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 3h 53.30.6 WRC2
2. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +3m 23.1s WRC2
3. Bryan Bouffier FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +5m 53.5s WRC2

Notable retirements

SS10 Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical M
SS5 Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Off M *
SS2 Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical M *
SS1 Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident M

* Restarted

M denotes Manufacturer entry
T denotes WRC Team entry

all times unofficial

