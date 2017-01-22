Rallye Monte Carlo - Results (Top 15)

The top 15 results for the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo, the opening round of the 2017 World Rally Championship (17 stages total).
2017 Rallye Monte Carlo leaderboard after SS15 (Top 15):
1. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 4h 00m 03.6s
2. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2m 15.0s
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +2m 57.8s
4. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3m 35.8s
5. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3m 47.0s
6. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +6m 45.0s
7. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +9m 32.7s
WRC2
8. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +12m 58.1s
WRC2
9. Stephane Lefebvre
IRL Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +14m 43.8s
10. Bryan Bouffier
FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +16m 16.4s
WRC2
11. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +16m 16.4s
WRC2
12. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +19m 28.5s
WRC2
13. Quentin Gilbert
FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +21m 09.5s
WRC2
14. Olivier Burri
SUI Ford Fiesta R5 +27m 16.0s
WRC2
15. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +30m 52.5s
16. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +32m 16.8s
WRC2 standings (Top 3):
1. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 4h 09.36.3
WRC2
2. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +3m 25.4s
WRC2
3. Bryan Bouffier
FRA Gemini Ford Fiesta R5 +6m 36.7s
WRC2
Notable retirements
SS13 Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Accident
SS5 Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Off
SS2 Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Mechanical
SS1 Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident
* Restarted
M denotes Manufacturer entry
all times unofficial