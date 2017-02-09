WRC »

Rally Sweden: Day 1 Leaderboard after SS1 (Top 15)

9 February 2017
The top 15 Day 1 results for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS1 (Top 15):

1. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 1m 34.1s M
2. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.6s M
3. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.7s M
4. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.8s M
5. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.9s M
6. Mads Ostberg NOR OneBetJipoCar Ford Fiesta RS WRC +1.2s RC1
7. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2.0s M
8. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2.1s M
9. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +2.1s M
10.Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +2.4s WRC2
11. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3.2s M
12. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +3.4s WRC2
13. Henning Solberg NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +3.4s RC2
14. Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3.6s RC1
15. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3.6s M

Selected others

16. Eyvind Brynildsen NOR Adapta Motorsport Ford Fiesta R5 +4.0s WRC2
22. Lorenzo Bertelli ITA FWRT s.r.l Ford Fiesta RS WRC +7.0s RC1
23. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +7.0s WRC2
24. Valeriy Gorban UKR Eurolmap WRT Mini Cooper WRC +7.1s RC1

WRC2 results:

1.Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 1m 36.5s WRC2
2. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +1.0s WRC2
3. Eyvind Brynildsen NOR Ford Fiesta R5 +1.6s WRC2

all times unofficial

