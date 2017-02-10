WRC »

Rally Sweden - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS4 (Top 15)

10 February 2017
The top 15 leaderboard after SS4 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
Rally Sweden - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS4 (Top 15)
Rally Sweden - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS4 (Top 15)
The top 15 leaderboard after SS4 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS4 (Top 15):

1. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 34m 19.2s M
2. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3.9s M
3. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +18.8s M
4. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +19.1s M
5. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +20.0s M
6. Mads Ostberg NOR OneBetJipoCar Ford Fiesta RS WRC +20.9s RC1
7. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +36.0s M
8. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +36.9s M
9. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +39.4s M
10. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +41.1s M
11. Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 49.1s RC1
12. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +2m 00.4s M
13. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +2m 13.3s WRC2
14.Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +2m 18.5s WRC2
15. Teemu Suninen FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +2m 39.8s RC2

WRC2 results:

1. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 36m 32.5secs WRC2
2.Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +5.2s WRC2
3. Teemu Suninen FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +26.5s RC2

all times unofficial

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg , jipocar
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
20.01.2017 - Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN)-Miikka Anttila (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
Mads Ostberg, OneBetJipoCar Ford Fiesta, WRC [Credit: Mads Ostberg]
22.01.2017 - (L-R) Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
22.01.2017 - (L-R) Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
22.01.2017 - Pontus TIDEMAND (SWE) - Jonas ANDERSSON (SWE) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT II
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Kevin ABBRING (DEU) - Martijn WYDAEGHE (BEL) HYUNDAI i20, HYUNDAI MOTORSPORT N
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Bryan BouffIer (FRA) Denis Giraudet (FRA) FORD FIESTA, GEMINI CLINIC RALLY TEAM
22.01.2017 - Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
22.01.2017 - Quentin GILBERT (FRA) - Renaud JAMOUL (BEL) HYUNDAI i20
22.01.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Craig Breen (IRL) - Scott Martin (GBR) Citroen DS3 WRC, CITROEN TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC
22.01.2017 - Juho Hanninen (FIN), Kaj Lindstrom (FIN) TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 