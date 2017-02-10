Rally Sweden - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS4 (Top 15)

The top 15 leaderboard after SS4 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS4 (Top 15):
1. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 34m 19.2s
M
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3.9s
M
3. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +18.8s
M
4. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +19.1s
M
5. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +20.0s
M
6. Mads Ostberg
NOR OneBetJipoCar Ford Fiesta RS WRC +20.9s
RC1
7. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +36.0s
M
8. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +36.9s
M
9. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +39.4s
M
10. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +41.1s
M
11. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 49.1s
RC1
12. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +2m 00.4s
M
13. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +2m 13.3s
WRC2
14.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +2m 18.5s
WRC2
15. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +2m 39.8s
RC2
WRC2 results:
1. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 36m 32.5secs
WRC2
2.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +5.2s
WRC2
3. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +26.5s
RC2
all times unofficial