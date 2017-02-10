Rally Sweden - Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 (Top 15)

The top 15 Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS8 (Top 15):
1. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1h 16m 24.7s
M
2. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC+28.1
M
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +49.7s
M
4. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +51.8s
M
5. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +55.7s
M
6. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 17.8s
M
7. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 40.3s
M
8. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 54.3s
M
9. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 01.5s
M
10. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3m 23.6s
RC1
11. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +4m 24.2s
WRC2
12. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +5m 09.3s
RC2
13.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +5m 23.0s
WRC2
14. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +6m 27.0s
WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith
GBR Ford Fiesta R5 +6m 55.4s
WRC2
WRC2 Top 3 results after SS8:
1. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 1h 20m 48.9secs
WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +45.1s
RC2
3.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +58.8s
WRC2
all times unofficial
Notable retirements
SS5. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Damage
M