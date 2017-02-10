WRC »

Rally Sweden: Rally Sweden - Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 (Top 15)

10 February 2017
The top 15 Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
Rally Sweden - Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 (Top 15)
Rally Sweden: Rally Sweden - Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 (Top 15)
The top 15 Day 2 Leaderboard after SS8 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS8 (Top 15):

1. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1h 16m 24.7s M
2. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC+28.1 M
3. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +49.7s M
4. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +51.8s M
5. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +55.7s M
6. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 17.8s M
7. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 40.3s M
8. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 54.3s M
9. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 01.5s M
10. Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3m 23.6s RC1

11. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +4m 24.2s WRC2
12. Teemu Suninen FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +5m 09.3s RC2
13.Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +5m 23.0s WRC2
14. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +6m 27.0s WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith GBR Ford Fiesta R5 +6m 55.4s WRC2


WRC2 Top 3 results after SS8:

1. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 1h 20m 48.9secs WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +45.1s RC2
3.Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +58.8s WRC2

all times unofficial

Notable retirements

SS5. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Damage M

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Robert BLOMBERG (SWE) - Lars ANDERSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Simone Tempestini (ITA)-Giovanni Bernacchini (ITA), CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Gus GREENSMITH (GBR) - Craig PARRY (GBR) Ford Fiesta R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Takamoto KATSUTA (JPN) - Marko SALMINEN (FIN) Ford Fiesta R5, Tommi MÃ¤kinen Racing
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Radik SHAYMIEV (RUS) - Maxim TSVETKOV (RUS) Ford Fiesta R5, TAIF Motorsport
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Emil BERGKVIST (SWE) - Joakim SJÃ–BERG (SWE) CitroÃ«n DS3 R5
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA)-Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford Fiesta WRC, FWRT
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS
09.02.2017 - Shakedown, Eyvind BRYNILDSEN (NOR) - Anders FREDRIKSSON (SWE) Ford Fiesta R5 Adapta Motorsport AS

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 